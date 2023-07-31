Earnings Previews: Cameco, CVS Health, Kraft Heinz

Before markets opened on Monday, SoFi Technologies beat the consensus estimate for its second-quarter per-share loss by a penny and beat the consensus revenue estimate by about 3.2%. Revenue was up more than 37% year over year, and the company raised guidance for fiscal 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Shares traded up about 17% early in Monday’s regular trading session.

ON Semiconductor beat estimates for both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue. The stock traded up 4.4% early Monday.

BP, Caterpillar, Enterprise Products, Diamondback Energy and Pfizer are expected to report quarterly results after markets close Monday or before they open on Tuesday. Look for AMD, Devon Energy, Starbucks, Uber and Virgin Galactic to share their results later on Tuesday.

Here is a preview of what to expect from three companies scheduled to post their results first thing on Wednesday.



Cameco

At a share price of around $35, uranium producer Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) trades at its highest level in a dozen years. The shares have added 53% so far in 2023 and are up nearly 36% over the past 12 months. Shares reached a new 52-week high Monday morning.

Investors appear to be betting that nuclear power plants will play a more central role in combatting climate change and ignoring considerable public wariness about nuclear power generation. It is likely to take time to determine whether the demand for uranium rises. But it better happen soon.

Analysts are solidly bullish on Cameco stock. All nine brokerages covering the stock have a Buy or Strong Buy rating. At a recent price of around $35.00 a share, the upside potential based on a median price target of about $38.00 is 8.6%. At the high price target of $38.72, the upside potential is 10.6%.

Fourth-quarter revenue is forecast at $356.28 million, which would be down 29.9% sequentially and by 17.7% year over year. Analysts expect Cameco to post EPS of $0.09, down 52.7% sequentially and 35.7% lower year over year. For the full fiscal 2023 year, EPS are currently forecast at $0.68, up 178.7% year over year, on sales of $1.8 billion, up 30.6%. All the growth is still to come.

Cameco stock trades at 51.6 times expected 2023 earnings, 27.0 times estimated 2024 earnings of $1.28 per share and 24.8 times estimated 2025 earnings of $1.40 per share. Its 52-week range is $21.02 to $34.99. Cameco pays an annual dividend of $0.09 (yield of 0.26%). Total shareholder return for the past year was 36.53%.



CVS Health

The country’s third-largest provider of health care plans, CVS Health Corp. (NYSE: CVS), has seen its stock price dive by nearly 22% in the past 12 months, virtually all of that since January. CVS completed its $10.6 billion acquisition of Oak Street Health in early May, a move that investors have never much liked. Maybe that was because it closed less than 2 months following CVS’s $8 billion acquisition of Signify Health.