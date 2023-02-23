Unusual Call Option Trade in Flywire Corporation Voting Worth $19.91K

On February 22, 2023 at 11:51:40 (ET) an unusually large $19.91K block of Call contracts in Flywire Corporation Voting (FLYW) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 23 days (on March 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ? sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in FLYW options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.92% Upside

As of February 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Flywire Corporation Voting is $31.86. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 34.92% from its latest reported closing price of $23.61.

The projected annual revenue for Flywire Corporation Voting is $361MM, an increase of 34.93%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Flywire Corporation Voting. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 12.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FLYW is 0.36%, an increase of 21.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.53% to 112,300K shares. The put/call ratio of FLYW is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bain Capital Venture Investors holds 11,645K shares representing 10.68% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,645K shares, representing a decrease of 17.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 44.33% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 10,636K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,710K shares representing 5.24% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,221K shares, representing an increase of 8.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 7.41% over the last quarter.

Eventide Asset Management holds 4,025K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares, representing an increase of 55.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 99.76% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,955K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,775K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FLYW by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Flywire Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for clients and their customers. Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges. Flywire supports 2,250+ clients with diverse payment methods in more than 130 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices.

This article originally appeared on Fintel