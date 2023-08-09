Goldman Sachs Maintains Compass Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Compass Inc – (NYSE:COMP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.18% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Compass Inc – is 4.18. The forecasts range from a low of 3.54 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.18% from its latest reported closing price of 3.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Compass Inc – is 5,706MM, an increase of 12.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 312 funds or institutions reporting positions in Compass Inc -. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMP is 0.09%, an increase of 65.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.57% to 299,367K shares. The put/call ratio of COMP is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sb Investment Advisers holds 132,365K shares representing 28.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANTIPODES PARTNERS holds 15,897K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,812K shares, representing a decrease of 18.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 8.79% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 13,185K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,810K shares, representing an increase of 33.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 121.64% over the last quarter.

VGSIX – Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,544K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,597K shares, representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMP by 35.82% over the last quarter.

Institutional Venture Management Xv holds 10,529K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Compass Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2012, Compass is a leading real estate technology company, providing an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time and manage their business more effectively.

This article originally appeared on Fintel