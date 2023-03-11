Lind Global Fund II Now Owns 16.1% of Rewalk Robotics

Fintel reports that Lind Global Fund II has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.60MM shares of Rewalk Robotics Ltd (RWLK). This represents 16.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 22, 2023 they reported 9.36MM shares and 15.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.53% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 283.70% Upside

As of March 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rewalk Robotics is $3.06. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 283.70% from its latest reported closing price of $0.80.

The projected annual revenue for Rewalk Robotics is $13MM, an increase of 144.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rewalk Robotics. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 11.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RWLK is 0.01%, a decrease of 45.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 2,816K shares. The put/call ratio of RWLK is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 1,071K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,111K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWLK by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Sabby Management holds 697K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 880K shares, representing a decrease of 26.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RWLK by 52.87% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 165K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Renaissance Technologies holds 147K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 25.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWLK by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 139K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 30.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RWLK by 15.32% over the last quarter.

Rewalk Robotics Background Information

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the United States, Israel and Germany.

