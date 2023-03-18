10 Best-Performing Penny Stocks in Communication Services Sector

Penny stocks are stocks with low share prices, usually less than $1. The extremely low prices of such stocks allow investors to own large volumes of shares by investing small capital. If the price of these stocks goes up even by a few cents, it could mean massive returns for the investors.

However, investing in such stocks is highly risky as well. Thus, it is important that investors carry out in-depth research before investing in such stocks. Let’s take a look at the 10 best performing penny stocks in the communication services sector.

We have used the price and return data as of March 16, 2023, to come up with the 10 best performing penny stocks in the communication services sector. We have ranked the penny stocks on the basis of their year-to-date return to develop this list of the 10 best performing penny stocks in the communication services sector. Here are the 10 penny stocks in the communication services sector that have gained this year (so far):

10. IZEA Worldwide (4%)

Founded in 2006, this company operates marketplaces to connect marketers with content creators. Its shares are down by over 14% in the last month, bringing their one-year return to around -49%.

As of this writing, IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares are trading at above $0.595 with a 52-week range of $0.489 to $1.82, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $36 million.

9. Beasley Broadcast Group (7%)

Founded in 1961, it is a multi-platform media company that operates radio stations. Its shares are down by over 14% in the last month, bringing their one-year return to around -41%.

As of this writing, Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares are trading above $1 with a 52-week range of $0.903 to $1.8467, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $30 million.

8. Cinedigm (20%)

Founded in 2000, it deals in digital cinema, streaming channels, content marketing, and distribution. Its shares are down by over 8% in the last month, bringing their one-year return to around -34%.

As of this writing, Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) shares are trading at above $0.46 with a 52-week range of $0.37 to $0.8688, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $77 million.

7. Beachbody (8%)

Founded in 1998, it operates holistic health and wellness platforms. Its shares are down by over 16% in the last month, bringing their one-year return to almost -74%.

As of this writing, Beachbody Company Inc (NYSE:BODY) shares are trading at above $0.58 with a 52-week range of $0.50 to $2.33, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $181 million.

6. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Series A (23%)

Founded in 2014, this company deals in online advertising and commerce business. Its shares are down by almost 33% in the last month, bringing their one-year return to around -58%.

As of this writing, Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares are trading at above $0.813 with a 52-week range of $0.57 to $2.21, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $137 million.

5. AdTheorent Holding Wt. (30%)

Founded in 2011, this company offers real-time bidding enabled mobile ad network services. Its shares are down by almost 19% in the last month, bringing their one-year return to around -91%.

As of this writing, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:ADTH) shares are trading at above $0.10 with a 52-week range of $0.09 to $1.68.

4. LiveOne (49%)

Founded in 2009, it is a digital media company that distributes and monetizes live music, internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. Its shares are down by almost 23% in the last month, bringing their one-year gain to over 10%.

As of this writing, LiveOne Inc (NASDAQ:LVO) shares are trading at above $0.85 with a 52-week range of $0.4830 to $1.4300, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $73 million.

3. Super League Gaming (58%)

Founded in 2014, it develops and operates networks of games, monetization tools and content channels across open-world gaming platforms. Its shares are down by almost 29% in the last month, bringing their one-year return to around -74%.

As of this writing, Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares are trading at above $0.50 with a 52-week range of $0.316 to $2.14, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $15.9 million.

2. Inuvo (37%)

Founded in 1987, this company offers artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. Its shares are down by almost 31% in the last month, bringing their one-year return to around -47%.

As of this writing, Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) shares are trading at above $0.29 with a 52-week range of $0.20 to $0.59, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $37 million.

1. Troika Media Group (108%)

Founded in 2003, it is a marketing services company that uses data and technology to offer marketing solutions. Its shares are down by almost 8% in the last month, bringing their one-year return to almost -78%.

As of this writing, Troika Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:TRKA) shares are trading at above $0.21, with a 52-week range of $0.095 to $1.42, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $81 million.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk