These Were the 5 Best and Worst Performing Communication Services Stocks in Q4 2022

The communication services sector includes classic telecommunications companies, media and entertainment, as well as big internet companies. Though it is a strong sector, it is likely to face a few challenges this year, including a semiconductor chip shortage and antitrust investigations.

On the positive side, analysts believe peaking inflation could support moderate outperformance of this sector. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing communication services stocks in Q4 2022.

Five Best Performing Communication Services Stocks In Q4 2022

We have used the fourth quarter return data of communication services stocks from finviz.com to develop this list of the five best and worst performing communication services stocks in Q4 2022.

For our list of the five best and worst performing communication services stocks in Q4 2022, we have only considered large cap stocks. Here are the five best performing communication services stocks in Q4 2022:

5. News Corp (Class A) (20%)

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in New York City, it is a media and information services company. News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares are up by over 3% in the last month but are down by almost 17% in the last year.

As of this writing, News Corp shares are trading above $18 with a 52-week range of $14.87 to $23.73, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10.90 billion.

4. Netflix (25%)

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif., it is a streaming entertainment service company. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are down by over 3% in the last month and down almost 43% in the last year.

As of this writing, Netflix shares are trading above $308 with a 52-week range of $162.71 to $553.43, giving the company a market cap of more than $137 billion.

3. Omnicom Group (29%)

Founded in 1944 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) shares are up by almost 13% in the last month and up over 8% in the last year.

As of this writing, Omnicom Group shares are trading above $35 with a 52-week range of $25.14 to $39.98, giving the company a market cap of more than $13.40 billion.

2. Interpublic Group of Companies (30%)

Founded in 1930 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers advertising and marketing services. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) shares are up by almost 10% in the last month but are down by over 6% in the last year.

As of this writing, Interpublic Group of Cos. shares are trading above $35 with a 52-week range of $25.14 to $39.98, giving the company a market cap of more than $13.40 billion.

1. Warner Music Group (51%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in New York City, it is an entertainment and record label conglomerate. Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG) shares are up by over 11% in the last month but are down by over 7% in the last year.

As of this writing, Warner Music Group shares are trading above $36 with a 52-week range of $21.57 to $44.64, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $18 billion.

Five worst performing communication services stocks in Q4 2022

Here are the five worst performing communication services stocks in Q4 2022:

5. Snap (-9%)

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif., this company operates Snapchat, which is a camera app that helps users communicate visually with friends. Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares are down by over 3% in the last month and down almost 78% in the last year.

As of this writing, Snap shares are trading above $9 with a 52-week range of $7.33 to $44.34, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $15 billion.

4. Match Group (-13%)

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, this company offers dating products through several of its brands. Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares are down by over 2% in the last month and down over 66% in the last year.

As of this writing, Match Group shares are trading above $42 with a 52-week range of $38.64 to $129.51, giving the company a market cap of more than $11.20 billion.

3. Warner Bros Discovery (-18%)

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in New York City, it is a media and entertainment company. Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) shares are down by over 2% in the last month and down almost 64% in the last year.

As of this writing, Warner Bros. Discovery shares are trading above $10 with a 52-week range of $8.82 to $31.55, giving the company a market cap of more than $25.20 billion.

2. Paramount Global (-20%)

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in New York City, it is a mass media company that creates and distributes content. Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) shares are down by over 6% in the last month and down over 53% in the last year.

As of this writing, Paramount Global shares are trading above $27 with a 52-week range of $24.12 to $62.35, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $12.20 billion.

1. Roblox (-21%)

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in San Mateo, Calif., this company offers online gaming services. Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) shares are down by over 5% in the last month and down over 64% in the last year.

As of this writing, Roblox shares are trading above $29 with a 52-week range of $21.65 to $90.31, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $17.40 billion.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk