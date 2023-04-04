10 Best-Performing Penny Stocks in the Health Care Sector

The healthcare sector has more high return generating companies than many other sectors. Even a small drug research company’s share price could shoot up significantly in a day or two if it comes up with a breakthrough research or drug. Thus, healthcare stocks could prove a good investment option for investors with a smaller amount of money to invest.

However, as with any other sector, not all healthcare penny stocks hit success. In fact, most don’t do that well, but those that win, earn massive returns for investors. Let’s take a look at the 10 best performing penny stocks in the healthcare sector.

10 Best Performing Penny Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

We have used the price and return data as of March 30, 2023, to come up with the 10 best performing penny stocks in the healthcare sector. We have ranked the penny stocks based on their year-to-date return to develop this list of the 10 best performing penny stocks in the healthcare sector. Here are the 10 best performing penny stocks in the healthcare sector:

10. Asensus Surgical (80%)

Founded in 1988, Asensus Surgical Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) is a medical device company that digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient. Its shares are down by almost 17% in the last month, bringing its one-year return to almost 2%.

As of this writing, Asensus Surgical shares are trading at above $0.60 with a 52-week range of $0.28 to $1.18, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $149 million.

9. Milestone Scientific (90%)

Founded in 1989, Milestone Scientific Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. Its shares are up by almost 14% in the last month, bringing its one-year return to almost -37%.

As of this writing, Milestone Scientific shares are trading at above $0.90 with a 52-week range of $0.41 to $1.60, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $63.5 million.

8. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (94%)

Founded in 1987, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SPPI) acquires, develops and commercializes a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its shares are down by over 26% in the last month, bringing its one-year return to almost -44%.

As of this writing, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are trading at above $0.73 with a 52-week range of $0.315 to $1.57, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $145 million.

7. Magenta Therapeutics (95%)

Founded in 2015, Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) develops novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. Its shares are down by almost 5% in the last month, bringing its one-year return to around -74%.

As of this writing, Magenta Therapeutics shares are trading at above $0.78 with a 52-week range of $0.321 to $3.19, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $47 million.

6. Bright Green (98%)

Founded in 2019, Bright Green Corp (NASDAQ:BGXX) deals in the cultivation, manufacturing and sale of medical cannabis. Its shares are up by almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Bright Green shares are trading at above $0.929 with a 52-week range of $0.35 to $58.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $162.5 million.

5. Chembio Diagnostics (101%)

Founded in 1985, Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) develops, makes, markets and licenses rapid medical tests. Its shares are down by almost 1% in the last month, bringing its one-year return to almost -45%.

As of this writing, Chembio Diagnostics shares are trading at above $0.42 with a 52-week range of $0.19 to $1.24, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $15.5 million.

4. Hillstream BioPharma (118%)

Founded in 2017, Hillstream Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:HILS) is a biotechnology company that develops novel therapeutic candidates. Its shares are down by over 34% in the last month, bringing its one-year return to around -43%.

As of this writing, Hillstream BioPharma shares are trading at above $0.82 with a 52-week range of $0.303 to $2.65, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10.4 million.

3. Healthcare Triangle (123%)

Founded in 2019, Healthcare Triangle Inc (NASDAQ:HCTI) is a healthcare information technology company. Its shares are up by over 12% in the last month, bringing its one-year return to almost -68%.

As of this writing, Healthcare Triangle shares are trading at above $0.38 with a 52-week range of $0.111 to $1.6799, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $15.6 million.

2. Hepion Pharmaceuticals (147%)

Founded in 2013, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:HEPA) develops therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases. Its shares are down by almost 15% in the last month, bringing its one-year return to almost -39%.

As of this writing, Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are trading at above $0.74 with a 52-week range of $0.26 to $1.30, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $51.9 million.

1. Sigilon Therapeutics (166%)

Founded in 2015, Sigilon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGTX) deals in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for chronic diseases. Its shares are down by almost 26% in the last month, bringing its one-year return to around -37%.

As of this writing, Sigilon Therapeutics shares are trading at above $0.88 with a 52-week range of $0.29 to $1.75, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $30.6 million.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk