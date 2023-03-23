Unusual Call Option Trade in Virgin Orbit Worth $19.89K

On March 22, 2023 at 13:32:30 ET an unusually large $19.89K block of Call contracts in Virgin Orbit Holdings (VORB) was bought, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 149 days (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ? sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in VORB options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,127.43% Upside

As of March 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virgin Orbit Holdings is $5.44. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 1,127.43% from its latest reported closing price of $0.44.

The projected annual revenue for Virgin Orbit Holdings is $197MM, an increase of 493.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virgin Orbit Holdings. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 12.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VORB is 0.02%, a decrease of 87.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.15% to 5,626K shares. The put/call ratio of VORB is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,044K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LMR Partners LLP holds 1,353K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares, representing an increase of 8.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VORB by 37.48% over the last quarter.

King Street Capital Management holds 600K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 176K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX – Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 176K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Background Information

Virgin Orbit operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747- 400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer’s needs.

