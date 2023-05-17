Unusual Call Option Trade in Carnival Worth $227K

On May 16, 2023 at 10:36:55 ET an unusually large $227.00K block of Call contracts in Carnival (CCL) was bought, with a strike price of $11.00 / share, expiring in 66 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.87 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.90th percentile of all recent large trades made in CCL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1148 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCL is 0.08%, an increase of 18.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.54% to 586,939K shares. The put/call ratio of CCL is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.56% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carnival is 11.40. The forecasts range from a low of 6.87 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 10.56% from its latest reported closing price of 10.31.

The projected annual revenue for Carnival is 21,588MM, an increase of 44.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 50,831K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,451K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,311K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 10.00% over the last quarter.

VIMSX – Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,286K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,721K shares, representing an increase of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 7.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,150K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,376K shares, representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 9.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,504K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,034K shares, representing an increase of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 19.20% over the last quarter.

Carnival Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world’s largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world’s leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Key filings for this company:

