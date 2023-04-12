Unusual Put Option Trade in Revolve Group Worth $28.01K

On April 11, 2023 at 10:32:16 ET an unusually large $28.01K block of Put contracts in Revolve Group (RVLV) was sold, with a strike price of $22.50 / share, expiring in 10 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in RVLV options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.50% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Revolve Group is $28.92. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 20.50% from its latest reported closing price of $24.00.

The projected annual revenue for Revolve Group is $1,182MM, an increase of 7.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolve Group. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVLV is 0.30%, an increase of 62.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.54% to 62,821K shares. The put/call ratio of RVLV is 9.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 6,530K shares representing 8.90% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,148K shares, representing a decrease of 9.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 47.82% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 4,770K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares, representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 99.91% over the last quarter.

PSGAX – Virtus KAR Small-Cap Growth Fund holds 4,711K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,279K shares, representing a decrease of 12.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 2,638K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,627K shares, representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 7.06% over the last quarter.

FDGRX – Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,894K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958K shares, representing a decrease of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVLV by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Revolve Group Background Information

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted, premium lifestyle brand, and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast yet curated offering of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and hundreds of emerging, established and owned brands. We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two differentiated segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE we offer a highly curated assortment of premium apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FORWARD we offer an assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands.

This article originally appeared on Fintel