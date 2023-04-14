The 10 Biggest Asset Management Cryptocurrencies

Blockchain and cryptocurrencies are disrupting almost every industry, including asset management. Over the past few years, several platforms have come up that use blockchain technology to allow users to efficiently invest in cryptocurrencies and other assets. Also, it gives users more control over their assets.

Moreover, such platforms also help users to minimize investment costs by removing intermediaries. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest asset management cryptocurrencies.

We have used the market capitalization of asset management cryptocurrencies as of April 12, 2023 (from coinmarketcap.com) to rank the 10 biggest asset management cryptocurrencies. Here are the 10 biggest asset management cryptocurrencies:

10. STFX (STFX)

STFX is a DeFi (decentralized finance) and SocialFi protocol that facilitates short-term asset management. It allows users to create or invest in short-term STFs (Single Trade Funds). In other words, it allows users to convert a trade setup into an investable vehicle that can be quickly and easily funded by other community members.

STFX is up by almost 5% in the last 30 days, bringing its 90-day return to almost -34%. As of this writing, STFX is trading at $0.02815, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $4.89 million. STFX has an all-time high of $0.04747 (Feb 2023) and an all-time low of $0.02351 (Apr 2023), while it has a 52-week high of $0.04747 and a 52-week low of $0.02351.

STFX has a maximum supply of 1 billion tokens and a circulating supply of over 173 million tokens.

9. Nash (NEX)

Nash works to make DeFi fast, simple, and safe by allowing users to transfer assets securely without relying on intermediaries. Members can use the platform for trading, payment and other financial services. It uses an off-chain engine to match trades quickly without taking control of users’ assets.

NEX is up by over 22% in the last 30 days, bringing its 90-day return to almost -4%. As of this writing, NEX is trading at $0.1443, giving it a market capitalization of more than $5.62 million. NEX has an all-time high of $3.4339 (Aug 2019), while it has a 52-week high of $1.0445.

Nash has a maximum supply of 50 million tokens and a circulating supply of over 38 million tokens.

8. Divi (DIVI)

Divi is an eco-friendly blockchain project that focuses on self-custody and simplicity. It aims to reduce the complexity of blockchain technology using self-custodial solutions, and in the process, allows participants to earn a competitive rate of return (ROR). Moreover, it offers scalable FinTech solutions that are ready for global adoption.

DIVI is down by over 11% in the last 30 days, bringing its 90-day return to over -49%. As of this writing, DIVI is trading at $0.006015, giving it a market capitalization of more than $20 million. DIVI has an all-time high of $0.3527 (Nov 2020) and an all-time low of $0.001028 (Jun 2019), while it has a 52-week high of $0.07274 and a 52-week low of $0.004769.

WXT has a circulating supply of more than 3.353 billion tokens.

7. Wirex Token (WXT)

Wirex Token is a multi-blockchain cryptocurrency that powers the X-tras rewards program. Its token WXT helps to reward Wirex customers for their loyalty, as well as assist in integrating the platform with the next-gen DeFi ecosystems. It was the first platform to come up with a cryptocurrency reward program.

WXT is down by over 7% in the last 30 days, bringing its 90-day return to over -2%. As of this writing, WXT is trading at $0.003649, giving it a market capitalization of more than $36 million. WXT has an all-time high of $0.06408 (Oct 2019) and an all-time low of $0.003064 (Dec 2021), while it has a 52-week high of $0.01314 and a 52-week low of $0.003438.

WXT has a maximum and circulating supply of 10 billion tokens.

6. Uquid Coin (UQC)

Uquid Coin is a decentralized virtual currency that aims to supplement the development of the UQUID Ecosystem. Uquid, in turn, works as a bridge between DeFi and e-commerce. Token holders get the advantage of instantly and effortlessly cashing out their tokens.

UQC is down by almost 2% in the last 30 days, bringing its 90-day return to almost -20%. As of this writing, UQC is trading at $4.53, giving it a market capitalization of more than $45 million. UQC has an all-time high of $33.71 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.03707 (May 2019), while it has a 52-week high of $16.12 and a 52-week low of $3.7509.

UQC has a circulating supply of 10 million tokens

5. Enzyme (MLN)

Enzyme aims to support on-chain asset management for the DeFi ecosystem. It was formerly known as Melon Protocol, but was rebranded to Enzyme in December 2020. The MLN token is used to pay for several functions throughout the vault (DeFi investment strategies) creation process and investment lifecycle. Enzyme Finance was developed by MelonPort AG in 2016.

MLN is up by over 10% in the last 30 days, bringing its 90-day return to almost 10%. As of this writing, MLN is trading at $22.37, giving it a market capitalization of more than $45 million. MLN has an all-time high of $270.05 (Jan 2018) and an all-time low of $1.7967 (Mar 2020), while it has a 52-week high of $68.64 and a 52-week low of $17.61.

MLN has a maximum and circulating supply of over 2.03 million tokens.

4. Voyager Token (VGX)

Launched in 2018, Voyager Token is a cryptocurrency broker that provides investors with a trusted and secure access point to crypto asset trading. Its crypto trading network is very similar to a traditional online brokerage platform. Crypto Trading Technologies is the mother company of Voyager Token.

VGX is down by over 4% in the last 30 days, bringing its 90-day return over -10%. As of this writing, VGX is trading at $0.3255, giving the cryptocurrency a market capitalization of more than $90 million. VGX has an all-time high of $12.54 (Jan 2018) and an all-time low of $0.01699 (Dec 2019), while it has a 52-week high of $1.6221 and a 52-week low of $0.1409.

VGX has a maximum and circulating supply of over 278 million tokens.

3. DeXe (DEXE)

Released in 2020, DeXe is a network that comprises several products that assist in trading crypto assets. It is a decentralized social trading platform that aims to imitate traders’ strategies. Yuriy Hotoviy (CEO of Billtrade.oi) and Dmitriy Kotliarov are the co-founders of DeXe.

DEXE is up by over 5% in the last 30 days, bringing its 90-day return to over 16%. As of this writing, DEXE is trading at $2.85, giving it a market capitalization of more than $103 million. DEXE has an all-time high of $33.54 (Mar 2021) and an all-time low of $0.6535 (Nov 2020), while it has a 52-week high of $6.8914 and a 52-week low of $1.9239.

DeXe has a maximum supply of over 98 million tokens and a circulating supply of over 36 million tokens.

2. Numeraire (NMR)

Founded in late 2015, Numeraire aims to bring decentralization into the data science field, as well as allow developers to come up with efficient machine learning prediction models. Richard Craib is the founder and CEO of Numerai.

NMR is up by almost 19% in the last 30 days, bringing its 90-day return to almost 28%. As of this writing, NMR is trading at $18.68, giving it a market capitalization of more than $109 million. NMR has an all-time high of $168.49 (Jun 2017) and an all-time low of $1.9277 (Nov 2018), while it has a 52-week high of $35.69 and a 52-week low of $7.1994.

Numeraire did not hold an ICO (initial coin offering), but rather decided to distribute one million NMR tokens among 12,000 platform users based on activity statistics. NMR has a maximum supply of over 11 million tokens and a circulating supply of over 5.88 million tokens.

1. SwissBorg (CHSB)

SwissBorg aims to use blockchain technology to allow users to control their wealth. It provides virtual currency exchange and virtual currency wallets internationally. Cyrus Fazel and Anthony Lesoismier-Geniaux are the co-founders of SwissBorg.

CHSB is down by over 5% in the last 30 days, bringing its 90-day return to over -14%. As of this writing, CHSB is trading at $0.1856, giving it a market capitalization of more than $185 million. CHSB has an all-time high of $1.6489 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00477 (Jul 2019), while it has a 52-week high of $0.5295 and a 52-week low of $0.1486.

SwissBorg minted the maximum supply of one billion CHSB tokens during its ICO (initial coin offering). All the tokens have been released, meaning it has a total supply of one billion tokens.

Apart from these 10 biggest asset management cryptocurrencies, other asset management tokens are RigoBlock (GRG), Valor Token (VALOR), Santiment Network Token (SAN), Zigcoin (ZIG), Covesting (COV) and more.

