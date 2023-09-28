HSBC Upgrades DocuSign

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2023, HSBC upgraded their outlook for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from Reduce to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.47% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for DocuSign is 67.13. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 62.47% from its latest reported closing price of 41.32.

The projected annual revenue for DocuSign is 2,752MM, an increase of 3.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1161 funds or institutions reporting positions in DocuSign. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCU is 0.16%, a decrease of 13.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 178,081K shares. The put/call ratio of DOCU is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polen Capital Management holds 8,474K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,480K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 17.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,271K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,217K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 18.44% over the last quarter.

AGTHX – GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,189K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,747K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,545K shares, representing an increase of 55.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 315.56% over the last quarter.

VIMSX – Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,689K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,642K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOCU by 15.02% over the last quarter.

DocuSign Background Information

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world’s #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 820,000 customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people’s lives.

