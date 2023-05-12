Unusual Put Option Trade in Union Pacific Worth $1,480K

On May 11, 2023 at 12:20:55 ET an unusually large $1,480.00K block of Put contracts in Union Pacific (UNP) was bought, with a strike price of $200.00 / share, expiring in 190 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 60.94 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in UNP options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Pacific. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNP is 0.54%, a decrease of 8.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 553,885K shares. The put/call ratio of UNP is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.08% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Union Pacific is 223.12. The forecasts range from a low of 172.71 to a high of $259.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.08% from its latest reported closing price of 199.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Union Pacific is 25,738MM, an increase of 2.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,689K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,630K shares, representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 1.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,212K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,156K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,851K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,990K shares, representing an increase of 13.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 17.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,941K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,862K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 1.03% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,828K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,698K shares, representing an increase of 10.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 83.68% over the last quarter.

Union Pacific Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Union Pacific delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations.

See all Union Pacific regulatory filings.

This article originally appeared on Fintel