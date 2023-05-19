Unusual Put Option Trade in Trade Desk Worth $231.82K

On May 18, 2023 at 11:40:14 ET an unusually large $231.82K block of Put contracts in Trade Desk Inc – (TTD) was bought, with a strike price of $70.00 / share, expiring in 29 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 96.07th percentile of all recent large trades made in TTD options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1319 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trade Desk Inc -. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTD is 0.41%, a decrease of 16.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 396,459K shares. The put/call ratio of TTD is 1.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.44% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trade Desk Inc – is 69.76. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.44% from its latest reported closing price of 66.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Trade Desk Inc – is 1,916MM, an increase of 16.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 45,831K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,175K shares, representing a decrease of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 57.35% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,575K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,122K shares, representing an increase of 38.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 103.18% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,467K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,368K shares, representing an increase of 7.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 37.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,533K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,241K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 29.18% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,084K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,447K shares, representing a decrease of 10.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTD by 14.51% over the last quarter.

Trade Desk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Trade Desk™ is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Key filings for this company:

This article originally appeared on Fintel