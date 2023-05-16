Unusual Put Option Trade in ARK Investment Management - ARK Innovation ETF Worth $1,543.78K

On May 15, 2023 at 10:38:05 ET an unusually large $1,543.78K block of Put contracts in ARK Investment Management LLC – ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) was sold, with a strike price of $38.00 / share, expiring in 249 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.95 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in ARKK options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARK Investment Management LLC – ARK Innovation ETF. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARKK is 0.29%, an increase of 10.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 87,401K shares. The put/call ratio of ARKK is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shanda Payment Holdings holds 8,052K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,083K shares, representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 27.80% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 7,561K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 955K shares, representing an increase of 87.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 228.77% over the last quarter.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,219K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing an increase of 94.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 262.39% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 4,752K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 931K shares, representing an increase of 80.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 170.04% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,386K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,691K shares, representing a decrease of 6.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARKK by 72.23% over the last quarter.

See all ARK Investment Management LLC – ARK Innovation ETF regulatory filings.

This article originally appeared on Fintel