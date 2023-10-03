Goldman Sachs Maintains NextEra Energy Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.53% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for NextEra Energy is 91.39. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 59.53% from its latest reported closing price of 57.29.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NextEra Energy is 24,362MM, a decrease of 9.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3532 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextEra Energy. This is a decrease of 84 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEE is 0.66%, a decrease of 7.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 1,749,861K shares. The put/call ratio of NEE is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 75,361K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 72,585K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 10.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,103K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,561K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 10.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX – Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,175K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,369K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 9.42% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 41,386K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,190K shares, representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 7.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 36,671K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,233K shares, representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEE by 9.37% over the last quarter.

NextEra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NextEra Energy, Inc. is a leading clean energy company headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida. NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, which is the largest rate-regulated electric utility in the United States as measured by retail electricity produced and sold, and serves more than 5.6 million customer accounts, supporting more than 11 million residents across Florida with clean, reliable and affordable electricity. NextEra Energy also owns a competitive clean energy business, NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. Through its subsidiaries, NextEra Energy generates clean, emissions-free electricity from seven commercial nuclear power units in Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin. A Fortune 200 company and included in the S&P 100 index, NextEra Energy has been recognized often by third parties for its efforts in sustainability, corporate responsibility, ethics and compliance, and diversity. NextEra Energy is ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry on Fortune’s 2020 list of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ and received the S&P Global Platts 2020 Energy Transition Award for leadership in environmental, social and governance.

This article originally appeared on Fintel