Unusual Call Option Trade in Nu Holdings Worth $200K

On June 1, 2023 at 15:17:32 ET an unusually large $200.00K block of Call contracts in Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) was bought, with a strike price of $8.00 / share, expiring in 141 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.98 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 93.40th percentile of all recent large trades made in NU options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 14.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NU is 1.92%, a decrease of 9.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 2,513,292K shares. The put/call ratio of NU is 1.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.27% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nu Holdings Ltd is 7.23. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $13.02. The average price target represents an increase of 7.27% from its latest reported closing price of 6.74.

The projected annual revenue for Nu Holdings Ltd is 6,357MM, an increase of 187.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Galileo holds 415,539K shares representing 8.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 414,614K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 435,293K shares, representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 0.51% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 125,468K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,649K shares, representing an increase of 8.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NU by 58.64% over the last quarter.

Technology Crossover Management X holds 116,211K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 108,554K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,629K shares, representing an increase of 21.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NU by 40.01% over the last quarter.

Nu Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nu Holdings Ltd is a Brazil-based company that provides a digital banking platform.

This article originally appeared on Fintel