Vitalik Buterin and Crypto Relief Fund Donate $100M for Covid Research

This Thursday, Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin announced he is, in partnership with Sandeep Nailwal and the Crypto Relief Fund, allocating another $100 million for covid-related research. According to Buterin’s thread, key areas of focus are indoor air quality and the long-term effects of the disease.

Vitalik Buterin Announces New $100 Million Grant For Covid-Related Research

On June 8th, Vitalik Buterin posted a Twitter thread that he, after consulting with Sandeep Nailwal and in partnership with the Crypto Relief Fund, is allocating another $100 million toward further research on covid-19.

In 2021, Buterin famously donated $1 billion worth of meme coins to the Indian relief fund as well as a number of other non-profit organizations to help support the battle against the second wave of the disease that was rattling the country.

Additionally, the Crypto Relief Fund returned $100 million to Buterin for the purpose of future allocation to other research projects. According to today’s announcement, the fund will contribute $90 million worth of USDC and Buterin will add $10 million of his own wealth.

“Long Covid” and Indoor Air Quality a Major Priority for the Grant

According to Buterin’s post, the grants announced today will have several key areas of focus. They will also focus on projects that “respect people’s rights and freedoms, are widely accessible, and ensure that we not only stay alive and healthy but have enjoyable lives that are worth living.”

Buterin also explained that, since covid-19 is airborne, part of the grant will be allocated to “improving ventilation, HEPA filtering, and experimental tech like UVC irradiation.” The second important area for research is the long-term effects of the coronavirus—the so-called long covid.

Various individuals and entities from within the digital assets industry have been quick to respond to emergencies across the globe, both during the height of the pandemic and since. For example, the community has collected more than $350,000 for the relief effort organized in response to the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria already by February 7th.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist