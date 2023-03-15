Sandbox Launching Limited-Edition Gordon Ramsay Web3 Avatars on March 15th

This Tuesday, the Web3 gaming platform Sandbox announced the launch of limited edition Gordon Ramsay-inspired avatars. The 2,333 avatars are expected to come in two waves and will grant exclusive access to “exclusive experiences” on the platform. The partnership between the Sandbox and ITV’s Hell’s Kitchen was initially revealed in August 2022.

According to an announcement from Tuesday, a new collection of Gordon Ramsay-inspired avatars is coming to the Sandbox. According to the release, the set will contain 2,333 pieces and is expected to launch in two waves with the public sale beginning on March 15th. A Twitter thread posted by the platform also revealed that the allowlist for the collection is already open.

The avatars are described as coming in four tiers and are customizable in twelve unique combinations. Additionally, the announcement promises that players will be able to further modify their web3 Gordon Ramsays using a selection of various items. The avatars will also grant exclusive access to “exclusive experiences” in the sandbox.

The announcement is the latest development in the partnership between the Sandbox and ITV’s famous reality TV show Hell’s Kitchen. The teaming-up of the companies was initially unveiled in August 2022. Hell’s Kitchen is an American reality cooking competition show made popular, in large part, thanks to the host’s—Gordon Ramsay’s—fiery personality.

Sandbox Continues Metaverse Expansion

Throughout 2022, and since the start of 2023, Sandbox has been continuously working on the expansion of its metaverse project. Already in July, the platform migrated its contract to Polygon layer 2 in an effort to boost efficiency and accessibility by lowering gas fees and energy usage.

In early 2023, the platform joined numerous other digital asset companies and enthusiasts in their effort to provide relief to the earthquake-struck Turkey and Syria. In February, the firm’s COO, Sebastien Borget, announced that the Sandbox signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority in an effort to continue “exploring, advising and supporting mutually each other in activations of the Metaverse.”

The metaverse has seen a great resurgence since the start of the year following what appeared like the end to the digital collectibles hype during the “crypto winter” of 2022. Together with digital assets-focused companies, several legacy giants like Walmart and Amazon recently unveiled their own web3 initiatives. The year, however, also saw some setbacks as, for example, Meta revealed the end of its NFT project earlier this week.

This article originally appeared on The Tokenist