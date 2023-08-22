Investing

17 Earnings Report Due Wednesday, August 23

24/7 Wall St. Staff
August 22, 2023 2:47 pm

There are 17 earnings reports scheduled for release Wednesday, 11 before markets open and 6 after U.S. markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Bath & Body Works, Foot Locker, Kohl’s, and Peloton are among the stocks reporting Wednesday morning, while Autodesk, Dollar Tree, Nvidia, and Petco will report results after markets close.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Before markets open
Abercrombie & Fitch ANF 0.17 -0.30 844.07
Advance Auto AAP 1.69 3.74 2664.15
Analog Devices ADI 2.52 2.52 3100.04
Bath & Body Works BBWI 0.33 0.52 1564.19
Dycom DY 1.66 1.46 1033.62
Foot Locker FL 0.04 1.10 1879.11
Grab GRAB -0.04 n/a 549.33
Kohl’s KSS 0.23 1.11 3759.56
Lancaster Colony LANC 1.29 1.35 481.13
Peloton PTON -0.40 -3.68 641.02
Williams-Sonoma WSM 2.71 3.87 1956.04
After markets close
Autodesk ADSK 1.73 1.65 1320.44
Guess? GES 0.40 0.39 640.50
NVIDIA NVDA 2.08 0.51 11185.56
Snowflake SNOW 0.10 -0.70 662.22
Splunk SPLK 0.46 0.09 889.29
Zuora ZUO 0.04 -0.03 108.81

