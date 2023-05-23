Investing

23 Earnings Reports Due Wednesday, May 24

24/7 Wall St. Staff
May 23, 2023 3:31 pm

There are 23 earnings reports scheduled for release Wednesday, 10 before U.S. markets open and 13 after the markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed one Wednesday morning report–Kohl’s–and three on the schedule for release after markets close. Snowflake and UiPath are included in one report, and Nvidia gets a preview of its own.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Before markets open
Abercrombie & Fitch ANF 0.02 -0.27 814.93
America’s Car-Mart CRMT 0.99 n/a 367.93
Analog Devices ADI 2.76 2.40 3198.04
Bank of Montreal BMO 3.23 3.23 8258.93
Bank of Nova Scotia BNS 1.78 2.18 8007.73
Dycom DY 0.70 0.51 940.22
Kohl’s KSS -0.44 0.11 3369.18
Petco Health and Wellness WOOF 0.05 0.17 1498.83
Photronics PLAB 0.44 0.49 211.00
The Children’s Place PLCE -1.78 1.05 338.46
After markets close
American Eagle AEO 0.17 0.16 1065.95
Digital Turbine APPS 0.18 0.39 143.14
e.l.f. Beauty ELF 0.20 0.13 156.12
Enersys ENS 1.38 1.20 953.05
Guess? GES -0.28 0.24 555.63
LiveRamp RAMP 0.18 -0.01 149.63
Modine Manufacturing MOD 0.47 n/a 583.70
NVIDIA NVDA 0.92 1.36 6516.34
Snowflake SNOW 0.05 -0.53 608.71
Splunk SPLK -0.12 -0.32 727.19
StepStone Group STEP 0.28 0.38 145.36
UiPath PATH 0.02 -0.03 271.24
Zuora ZUO 0.00 -0.15 102.10

