21 Earnings Reports Due Thursday, May 18

A total of 21 earnings reports are scheduled for release Thursday, 14 before U.S. markets open and 7 after markets close in the afternoon.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
We’ve previewed the Thursday morning reports from Alibaba, Bath & Body Works, and KE Holdings, and in a separate preview, Walmart. Applied Materials reports results after markets close Thursday afternoon.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Before markets open
|Advanced Drainage Systems
|WMS
|0.80
|0.54
|567.10
|Alibaba
|BABA
|9.47
|7.95
|209292.60
|Bath & Body Works
|BBWI
|0.26
|0.64
|1393.49
|Brady
|BRC
|0.90
|0.86
|342.71
|Canada Goose
|GOOS
|0.07
|0.04
|257.06
|Canadian Solar
|CSIQ
|0.73
|0.14
|1707.70
|Dole plc
|DOLE
|0.18
|0.30
|2071.11
|Eagle Materials
|EXP
|2.30
|1.90
|452.11
|Grab
|GRAB
|-0.07
|n/a
|505.00
|KE Holdings
|BEKE
|1.72
|0.02
|17585.17
|Lightspeed *
|LSPD
|-0.03
|-0.15
|183.95
|Monro Muffler
|MNRO
|0.32
|0.20
|322.75
|The Children’s Place *
|PLCE
|-1.78
|1.05
|338.54
|Walmart
|WMT
|1.32
|1.30
|147837.92
|After markets close
|Applied Materials
|AMAT
|1.83
|1.85
|6370.95
|DXC Technology
|DXC
|1.04
|0.84
|3623.62
|Farfetch
|FTCH
|-0.29
|-0.24
|515.74
|Flowers Foods
|FLO
|0.38
|0.44
|1548.3
|Globant
|GLOB
|1.27
|1.19
|471.07
|Nutanix *
|NTNX
|0.03
|n/a
|433.27
|Ross Stores
|ROST
|1.05
|0.97
|4475.51
