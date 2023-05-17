21 Earnings Reports Due Thursday, May 18

A total of 21 earnings reports are scheduled for release Thursday, 14 before U.S. markets open and 7 after markets close in the afternoon.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed the Thursday morning reports from Alibaba, Bath & Body Works, and KE Holdings, and in a separate preview, Walmart. Applied Materials reports results after markets close Thursday afternoon.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Advanced Drainage Systems WMS 0.80 0.54 567.10 Alibaba BABA 9.47 7.95 209292.60 Bath & Body Works BBWI 0.26 0.64 1393.49 Brady BRC 0.90 0.86 342.71 Canada Goose GOOS 0.07 0.04 257.06 Canadian Solar CSIQ 0.73 0.14 1707.70 Dole plc DOLE 0.18 0.30 2071.11 Eagle Materials EXP 2.30 1.90 452.11 Grab GRAB -0.07 n/a 505.00 KE Holdings BEKE 1.72 0.02 17585.17 Lightspeed * LSPD -0.03 -0.15 183.95 Monro Muffler MNRO 0.32 0.20 322.75 The Children’s Place * PLCE -1.78 1.05 338.54 Walmart WMT 1.32 1.30 147837.92 After markets close Applied Materials AMAT 1.83 1.85 6370.95 DXC Technology DXC 1.04 0.84 3623.62 Farfetch FTCH -0.29 -0.24 515.74 Flowers Foods FLO 0.38 0.44 1548.3 Globant GLOB 1.27 1.19 471.07 Nutanix * NTNX 0.03 n/a 433.27 Ross Stores ROST 1.05 0.97 4475.51