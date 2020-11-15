Home Depot, Nvidia, Target, Walmart and More Major Earnings Coming This Week

Here, 24/7 Wall St. has put together a preview of a few of the most anticipated quarterly reports due this week. We have included the consensus earnings estimates, as well as the stock price and trading history. Be advised that the earnings and revenue estimates may change ahead of the formal reports, and some companies may change reporting dates as well.

The Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW) fiscal first-quarter results report is due after the markets close on Monday. Analysts are looking for $1.33 in earnings per share (EPS) and $921.64 million in revenue. On Friday, shares rose above $258. The consensus price target is just $297.53. The 52-week trading range is $125.47 to $275.03.

Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) is set to release its most recent quarterly results early on Tuesday. The consensus forecast calls for $3.02 in EPS and $31.75 billion in revenue for the fiscal third quarter. Home Depot stock traded above $275 late last week. The consensus price target is $303.87, and shares have traded between $140.63 and $292.95 in the past 52 weeks.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) will report its fiscal third-quarter results before the markets open on Tuesday. Analysts are looking for $1.25 in EPS and $135.25 billion in revenue. Shares rose to more than $149 on Friday, above the consensus price target of $148.92. The stock has a 52-week trading range of $102.00 to $151.33.

Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) is expected report its fiscal third-quarter results first thing on Tuesday as well. The consensus forecast calls for a net loss of $0.45 per share and $3.84 billion in revenue. Shares traded near the $24 level on Friday. The consensus price target is just $21.31. The 52-week trading range is $10.89 to $59.28.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter results Wednesday morning. The consensus estimates call for $1.97 in EPS and revenue of $21.16 billion. The stock traded below $160 a share for most of last week. The consensus price target is $185.22, and the 52-week trading range is $60.00 to $180.67.

The Target Corp. (NYSE: TGT) fiscal third-quarter report is scheduled for Wednesday morning too. The consensus forecast calls for EPS of $1.60 on $20.9 billion in revenue. Shares changed hands above $163 on Friday. The consensus price target is $165.77, and the 52-week trading range is $90.17 to $167.42.

L Brands Inc. (NYSE: LB) is due to report its fiscal third-quarter results after the close on Wednesday. The consensus estimates are calling for $0.06 per share and $2.65 billion in revenue. Shares were trading above $34 on Friday. The consensus price target is $32.21. The stock has a 52-week trading range of $8.00 to $35.41.

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) also will report its most recent quarterly results late on Wednesday. Analysts anticipate $2.56 in EPS and $4.41 billion in revenue for its third quarter. Shares were set to close out the week near $530, with a consensus price target of $572.84. Nvidia stock has a 52-week range of $180.68 to $589.07.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) will share its most recent quarterly earnings on Thursday morning. The consensus estimates call for a net loss of $0.79 per share on $3.85 billion in revenue. Shares traded mostly above $7 last week, in a 52-week range of $4.38 to $18.57. The consensus price target is $6.62.

And Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) will share its most recent quarterly earnings early Friday. The third-quarter consensus estimates call for $0.56 in EPS on $1.89 billion in revenue. Shares were trading near $37 as the week wound down, in a 52-week range of $17.46 to $46.20. The consensus price target is $35.79.