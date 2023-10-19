Why Tesla Is the Best Stock You Can Buy

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is the best car company globally and the best stock investors can buy in the United States. Why? The market has already voted that way. Tesla has a market value of $779 billion. That makes it the seventh largest, based on market cap, among U.S.-traded companies. (These are the youngest American mega-companies.)
By contrast, the market caps of rivals Ford and General Motors are $47 billion and $40 billion, respectively. Each has revenue much larger than Tesla does, though.
Tesla just announced quarterly earnings of $23 billion. That was up 9% from a year earlier. Net income was $1.8 billion, down 44%. This was due primarily to price cuts meant to add market share. The company also said future production costs would push up margins.
As the electric vehicle (EV) market struggles in the United States, GM and Ford have said sales are choppy. That means their sales are in trouble, while Tesla’s are not. The idea that Tesla can pick up market share is almost certainly correct.
Tesla also does not have unionized labor. GM and Ford do. The UAW strikes against the two Detroit automakers could cost them billions in sales and push their EV product development back a year. Tesla, therefore, has no real competition in the United States. Its product development will not be set back at all.
In the past five years. Tesla’s stock is up 1,300%, and it began another run-up recently.
Tesla also had impressive sales in the third quarter:
|Production
|Deliveries
|Model S/X
|13,688
|15,985
|Model 3/Y
|416,800
|419,074
|Total
|430,488
|435,059
