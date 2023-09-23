The Youngest American Mega-Companies: The Newest Fortune 500 Members

Pfizer and Moderna – thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, these two pharmaceutical companies have become household names. Both companies, known for their COVID-19 vaccines, also rank on the Fortune 500 — an annual list of 500 of the largest U.S. companies, private or public, compiled by Fortune magazine. But while Pfizer was founded in 1849 and is a 174-year-old behemoth, Moderna is barely in its teens, founded in 2010.

Moderna was added to the prestigious list in 2022 along with 29 other companies, some of them nearly as young. Other relatively young companies have been added in recent years, many today recognized brands.

To determine the 22 youngest companies in the Fortune 500, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the founding dates of those companies. Companies in the 2022 Fortune 500 were ranked based on their founding date, excluding companies that were formed as the result of a merger or spinoff. All other data also came from Fortune magazine’s Fortune 500.

This list of 22 young, successful companies is by and large not surprising. From Netflix, one of the oldest companies on the list, to online used car marketplace Carvana, one of the youngest, this is mostly a compilation of well-known names.

The companies’ ranking on the Fortune 500 vary, from the top 10 to the bottom 15. The highest-ranked company on the Fortune 500 is Alphabet, the parent company of Google. Other highly-ranked companies include Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) and Tesla. One company on the list is even a component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. (Some of these young companies are even listed here: these companies control over 50% of their industry.)

The list includes many technology companies or companies using the digital world to offer new products and disrupt the traditional way of doing things in real estate, transportation, and more. Several digital financial services companies are also on the list, as are some younger energy companies that are perhaps less known. (See also, the 25 biggest bankruptcies in American history.)

Click here to see the youngest companies in the Fortune 500.