Can Super Thin Phone Save Apple?

There are always many rumors before Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) major product releases. Next up is the new iPhone, which will probably hit the market in September. This year, among the most significant investor concerns, is that the iPhone’s features will not be a significant enough evolution from the iPhone 15, and sales will be slow. However, Apple may introduce a product that excites both consumers and investors. Rumor has it that it will offer a super-thin iPhone. Maybe Apple’s push into AI will help the stock.

The question is which rumor to believe about what has been dubbed the “iPhone slim”. It may not hit the market until 2025, so the September iPhone launch could still be disappointing.

The “facts” about the new iPhone have appeared in several tech media, which include the carefully followed The Information and 9to5Mac. The Information says that Apple is “testing” the product. These reports say that one version of the next-generation iPhone will have a faster processor than its predecessors, a better camera, a 6.5-inch screen, and a thickness of only .45 inches. It is hard to say whether a camera can be made that thin.

Apple needs real help. What was once a powerhouse of investing has a stock down 2% this year, while the S&P 500 is 11% higher. Other mega-cap tech stocks have done much better. For example, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares have been up 26% in the year to date.

The problem with rumors is that they are rumors. Apple still has to deliver in September. If it doesn’t, shareholders will have a long, hard winter.

