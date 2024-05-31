Apple Gets an AI Siri Upgrade nito100 / iStock via Getty Images

24/7 Insights

AI enhancements to Siri are coming to the iPhone.

Will that be enough to reenergize Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors?

The time may have come for those looking for a possible Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) turnaround and an AI-based set of products. Early improvements in Siri driven by artificial intelligence will start this year, and a fully featured version will launch with iOS 18 next year. However, that pace may be a disappointment.

According to Bloomberg, “The new system will allow Siri to take command of all the features within apps for the first time.” The report added, “Apple is preparing several features, including voice memo transcriptions and summaries, quick recaps of websites and notifications, automated message replies, advanced photo editing, and AI-generated emojis.”

Is This Enough for Investors?

Source: LumiNola / E+ via Getty Images

Will the Siri improvement be enough to move the needle for shareholders? The stock is down 1% this year, while the S&P 500 is up about 10%. It will not be clear whether there have been revolutionary upgrades in the iPhone until the launch of the new version in September.

Investors want Apple to show it can make a significant AI play. Its AI initiatives so far have been left behind those of Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon. Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), in particular, has shown it can integrate AI into many of its software products. And it has an extremely close relationship with OpenAI, the largest software company in the AI sector.

Rumors suggest the next-generation iPhone will be thinner than previous versions. As has been true in most recent years, it will have a better camera and more powerful processor. None of these is likely to be such a huge change from the Apple 15 that it will cause a surge in new sales. Apple needs to show it can do more with AI than bring an upgrade of Siri to the table.

Could an iPhone Supercycle Drive Apple’s Stock Price to $275 per Share?

∴