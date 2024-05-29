5 BofA Securities Top Value Stock Picks Also Pay Big Passive Income Dividends Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

Investors love dividend stocks because they provide dependable income and a great opportunity for solid total return. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation.

Amidst a sustained market rally and major indices reaching all-time highs, we’ve identified stocks that offer value and pay substantial, reliable dividends. These dividend stocks are not just about value; they also serve as a source of passive income.

A value stock is a group of stocks the market feels are cheap compared to their intrinsic worth. In addition, the price is lower than its fundamental metrics, such as earnings, book value, or cash flow, which is one of its defining benchmarks.

The BofA Securities Value 10 portfolio is quantitatively generated based on the firm’s proprietary BofA Securities model. The analysts use the S&P 500 as their universe. We screened the current list of companies paying the biggest dividends, all are rated Buy.

Why do we cover value stocks?

Source: Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

As mentioned, with the stock market trading close to all-time highs it makes sense to move capital to companies that are relatively inexpensive to peers, pay big and dependable dividends, and can stand up vbetter should we espeience a major correction this year.

Aflac

Source: Jason Smith / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Known for quacking duck commercials, shareholders are paid a dependable 2.32% dividends. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products.

The company operates through:

Aflac Japan

Aflac U.S. segments.

The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

The Aflac U.S. segment provides coverage for:

Cancer

Accident

Short-term disability

Critical illness

Hospital indemnity

Dental

Vision

Long-term care and disability

Term and whole life insurance products

It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies

Darden Restaurants

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It’s a solid bet most of our readers have eaten at one of the companies restaurants, and shareholders receive a tasty 3.53% dividend. Darden Restauranats, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada.

It operates under these well known brand names:

Olive Garden

LongHorn Steakhouse

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Yard House

The Capital Grille

Seasons 52

Bahama Breeze,

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Capital Burger

The company announced in March a massive buy back of shares of up to $1 billion. This should decrease the outstsading shares when complete by almost 6%. This is a very positive development for shareholders. Toss in the acquistion of Ruth Chris Steak House last year and the positives are continuing to pile up for the company.

Entergy

Source: Jennifer Yakey-Ault / iStock via Getty Images

This top utility stock always makes sense for conservative investors and pays a rich 4.04% dividend. Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes electricity in the United States.

It operates in two segments:

Utility and

Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of :

Arkansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Texas

The City of New Orleans

The Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment is involved in the:

Ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States,

The sale of electric power to wholesale customers

The provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners

The ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers.

The company generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar sources. It sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies.

Its power plants have approximately 24,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, which includes 5,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Ford Motor Company

Source: gopixa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This legacy carmaker pays shareholders a rich 4.71 dividend. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars, and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide.

It operates through five segments:

Ford Blue

Ford Model e

Ford Pro

Ford Next

Ford Credit

The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers and dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers.

In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for:

New and used vehicles

Direct financing leases for new cars to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers.

Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory, loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs.

The Interpublic Group

Source: undrey / iStock via Getty Images

While not as well known as some of the other companies, investors are paid a big 4.24% dividend, and the shares offer very solid total return possibilites. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG) provides advertising and marketing services worldwide.

It operates in three segments:

Media, Data & Engagement Solutions

Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions

Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions

The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides:

Media and communications services

Digital services and products

Advertising and marketing technology

e-commerce services,

Data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and

Digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

The Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions segment offers advertising, corporate, and brand identity services, as well as strategic consulting under FCB, IPG Health, McCann Worldgroup, and MullenLowe Group brands.

Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions segment provides:

Public relations and other specialized communications services

Live events,

Sports and entertainment marketing

Strategic consulting under IPG DXTRA Health, The Weber Shandwick Collective, Golin, Jack Morton, Momentum, and Octagon brand names

Buffett Missed These Two… Warren Buffett loves dividend stocks, and has stuffed Berkshire with some of his favorites. But he overlooked two dividend legends that continue to print checks on a new level, they’re nowhere in his portfolio. Unlock the two dividend legends Buffett missed in this new free report.