1 Growth Stock That Could Dominate AI's Next Breakthrough

Transcript:

All right, Eric, everybody wants to ride the AI boom right now, but we’ve seen what’s happened with NVIDIA’s share price.

And if we look at chips, like whether it’s from NVIDIA or Intel or AMD, that sort of seems like the direct and obvious play.

We always like to look at sort of the second derivative plays and what are the ways to benefit from AI in other sectors.

One of the ones that’s most interesting to me is health care.

And let me just set the table for investors here really quickly.

NVIDIA’s own CEO has talked about the value that AI could bring to the healthcare sector.

And we’ve seen the incredible breakthroughs that Google’s own Alpha Fold has brought in medicine with protein discovery.

So this is not all speculation.

We are already seeing AI making really meaningful discoveries and progress in this space.

So I’m really interested in how AI can affect the healthcare industry and accelerate drug discovery and protein discovery.

And Eric, you wanted to highlight a drug stock that’s not on many investors’ radar, but it could be one of the biggest growth markets there is.

Yeah, it’s small.

I think that’s, you know, a wonderful tee up about the situation, especially saying that second derivative plays.

You know, for investors who are watching the growth in data centers, you know, the first thing that’s going to be obvious is NVIDIA is going to be making a lot.

But look at the next impact, which is something like the growth in liquid cooling, and that propelled a stock like Vertiv to 550% return.

So getting ahead of that second derivative play in these markets can really make investors a lot of money.

So we’ve got generative AI, it’s boosting stocks like NVIDIA right now, and it’s going to companies like banks that are using it to make their operations more efficient.

But there’s probably going to be a few headline – other areas where its impacts are very apparent.

I think robotics is a big area.

We’ve seen the headlines from Elon Musk basically saying that he believes optimists eventually will be worth more than their cars will be.

But the other big area, as you know, it’s drug discovery and biotech companies.

They’re huge buyers of NVIDIA’s gear.

If you look behind NVIDIA, how does NVIDIA make its chips?

Well, there’s software for making semiconductors.

And these companies are Cadence Design Systems, which is up 350% in the past five years, and Synopsys, which is up 391% the past five years.

Point here being: when AI sweeps through an industry, being the software that sells to that industry is a very good place to be if you can get there.

And likewise, in the near future, being the software that sells to drug discovery companies, that could be a pretty attractive position.

So for drug discovery, there’s a computational platform named Schrodinger.

Right now it’s tiny, has a market cap of 1.5 billion.

It’s losing money on a rapid clip.

Recent results, frankly, haven’t been great, and maybe it doesn’t even deserve a title of a growth stock with what it’s posted.

But this is a long-term play for the company in its software business, which has grown strongly from about $66 million in revenue in 2019 to $159 million today.

The stock, it’s definitely high risk, high reward.

But again, this industry is the next place that AI could cause a massive step change, as you mentioned, that second derivative play.

I believe that’s attractive enough to get this stock on investors’ radar because a lot of people are looking for that next way to play the AI boom.

Just one warning of course is with the high risk high reward.

If you’re going to look into the stock, make sure to size it to something that you know you could see going to zero because the upside is there, but you know this is a stock that has some risk to it still.

One stock that I think a lot of investors aren’t thinking about.

So I think you should put it on your radar today.