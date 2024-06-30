5 Ultra-High Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1000 Right Now Dean Drobot / Shutterstock.com

Those with a higher risk appetite will love ultra-high dividend stocks.

Passive income generated from stocks can be huge to investors.

Investors are drawn to dividend stocks, particularly the ultra-high yield variety. These stocks offer a significant income stream and the potential for massive total returns. In the context of dividend stocks, total return includes the stock’s appreciation in value and the dividends it pays. This measure of return is a key factor in their appeal.

At 247 Wall St., we consistently emphasize the potential of total return to our readers, as it is one of the most effective ways to enhance the prospects of overall investing success. Once again, total return is the collective increase in a stock’s value plus dividends.

For younger investors or those on a tight budget, investing to generate consistent passive income can be daunting because many top dividend stocks trade anywhere from $25 to over $100 per share. Realizing any significant return on investment can be challenging with a small investing capital base of $1000.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. dividend income database for solid, lower-priced stocks that pay ultra-high dividends. We found five that investors can purchase with as little as $1,000 and start generating positive total returns. All five trade at $15 and lower.

AGNC Investment

Source: Panasevich / iStock via Getty Images

This company has paid solid monthly dividends for years; its current yield is 15.43%. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States.

The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code 1986. However, it would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Arbor Realty Trust

Source: mulad / Flickr

This company trades at a ridiculous 7.7 times estimated 2024 earnings and pays a massive 13.42% dividend. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States.

The company operates in two segments:

Structured Business

Agency Business

Arbor Realty Trust primarily invests in:

Bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages

Preferred and direct equity and real estate-related joint ventures

Real estate-related notes

Various mortgage-related securities

The company offers:

Bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in an acquisition of property

Financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property

Mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower’s equity in a transaction

Junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt

Financing products to borrowers seeking conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing

Further, it underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs.

Ellington Financial

Source: PashaIgnatov / iStock via Getty Images

This is another quality mortgage REIT company that is a favorite across Wall Street and pays a massive 13.32% dividend monthly. Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC), through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States.

The company develops and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by:

Prime jumbo

Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans

RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity

Residential mortgage loans

Commercial mortgage-backed securities

Commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt

Ellington Financial also provides collateralized loan obligations, mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities, corporate loans, and other strategic investments. In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets.

Horizon Technology Finance

Source: gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital-backed companies in these industries.

Technology

Life science

Healthcare information and services

Cleantech

Sustainability

Horizon is a leading venture lending platform that offers structured debt products to life science and technology companies. Its experienced investment and operations team has provided debt capital to some of the most exciting companies for decades.

The members of the Horizon Technology Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: HRZN) team have, collectively, originated and invested more than $5 billion in venture loans to thousands of companies. Since 2004, Horizon has directly originated and invested more than $3 billion in venture loans to more than 315 growing companies.

Trinity Capital

Source: Darren415 / iStock via Getty Images

Based in Phoenix, this business development company pays a massive 13.69% dividend. Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth-stage companies looking for loans and equipment financing.

The company is an internally managed business development company and a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors.

Trinity Capital’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans, equipment financings, and equity-related investments.

The firm believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders with a depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth-stage companies.

