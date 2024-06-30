Investing

See the Most Expensive Neighborhood in Your State

The United States of America is a diverse place to live, and every place offers an entirely different way of life. There’s something for everyone from the charm of the South, the busyness of the East, the laidback nature of the West Coast, or the rolling fields in the Midwest.

One thing that changes largely from place to place is the cost of living and the price of houses. Every state is unique in what it offers but wages aren’t always high enough for the average American to live in some of the nicest neighborhoods in the state. There are also healthy and family reasons that you may need to relocate to a certain state. Remember that the data collected here isn’t the average cost of a home in the state, but the average cost of a house in the most expensive neighborhood in the state. Wherever you’re looking, there are likely plenty of homes within your price range in many nice neighborhoods.

We’ve put together a list of the most expensive neighborhoods in each state, using the information we collected from resident information on Reddit. This graphic was created with information from Zillow’s real estate data, where neighborhoods in cities or towns were grouped together in all states. The average price of each neighborhood was then calculated by adding the prices in every area and dividing them by how many properties there were. We’ve listed them below in alphabetical order.

Why We’re Covering This

Multiracial couple holding keys and standing outside their new home
Source: zamrznutitonovi / iStock via Getty Images
No matter where you buy your home, it’s one of the biggest investments you’ll make.

Where you live is an important part of your quality of life. Living in a state like California requires that you make more money than living in a state like South Dakota. In our efforts to help you understand the best ways to invest and expand your portfolio, we recognize that one of the biggest investments you make in life is a home. At 24/7 Wall Street, we strive to give you as much information as you need to build your personal wealth.

Alabama

Source: Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

  • Neighborhood: Mountain Brook
  • Average Home Price: $1,758,360

Alaska

Source: Warren Metcalf / Shutterstock.com

  • Neighborhood: Kodiak
  • Average Home Price: $930,569

Arizona

Source: dszc / E+ via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: DC Ranch
  • Average Home Price: $8,566,589

Arkansas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Hot Springs
  • Average Home Price: $1,002,782

California

Source: dszc / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Beverly Hill Gateway
  • Average Home Price: $22,771,957

Colorado

Source: Josh Hild / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Snowmass
  • Average Home Price: $23,568,750

Connecticut

Source: stockphoto52 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Old Greenwich
  • Average Home Price: $4,078908

Delaware

Source: Robert Kirk / E+ via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Bethany Beach
  • Average Home Price: $1,349,419

Florida

Source: Crystal Bolin Photography / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Manalapan
  • Average Home Price: $39,761,000

Georgia

Source: Witthaya Prasongsin / Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Sea Island
  • Average Home Price: $5,632,636

Hawaii

Beautiful Lanikai, Kailua Sunrise in Hawaii
Source: Shane Myers Photography / Shutterstock.com

  • Neighborhood: Kapalua
  • Average Home Price: $7,255,000

Idaho

Source: alicescully / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Ketchum
  • Average Home Price: $4,688,973

Illinois

Chicago at dawn. Cityscape image of Chicago downtown at sunrise.
Source: Rudy Balasko / Shutterstock.com

  • Neighborhood: Glencoe
  • Average Home Price: $3,078,442

Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana | Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Syracuse
  • Average Home Price: $1,242,916

Iowa

Iowa | Downtown Des Moines city skyline cityscape of Iowa and public park in USA
Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Cumming
  • Average Home Price: $726,325

Kansas

Sedgwick Kansas | Wichita, Kansas, USA Downtown Skyline
Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Mission Hills
  • Average Home Price: $1,922,718

Kentucky

Paducah, Kentucky | Paducah Riverfront
Source: JT Crawford / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Simpsonville
  • Average Home Price: $1,569,977

Louisiana

Source: krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Audubon
  • Average Home Price: $1,513,937

Maine

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Bar Harbor
  • Average Home Price: $2,732,800

Maryland

Boats and docks along the Back River in Essex, Maryland.
Source: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

  • Neighborhood: Chevy Chase Terrace
  • Average Home Price: $2,284,946

Massachusetts

Greenfield, Massachusetts | Autumn foliage along the Millers River near Greenfield, Massachusetts
Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Osterville
  • Average Home Price: $7,308,545

Michigan

Charlevoix County, Michigan | Boats in the Round Lake marina in downtown Charlevoix Michigan
Source: zimmytws / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Lakeside
  • Average Home Price: $2,652,417

Minnesota

forest in Minnesota | White tailed deer in a forest landscape
Source: LawrenceSawyer / E+ via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Wayzata
  • Average Home Price: $2,236,365

Mississippi

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Oxford
  • Average Home Price: $592,879

Missouri

Source: TriggerPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Kansas City
  • Average Home Price: $1,396,421

Montana

Beautiful Landscape photography of Glacier National Park in Montana USA
Source: Vaclav Sebek / Shutterstock.com

  • Neighborhood: Gallatin Gateway
  • Average Home Price: $2,638,136

Nebraska

Nebraska state image | Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska in Autumn
Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Ashland
  • Average Home Price: $884,209

Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada | Aerial view of Las Vegas strip in Nevada
Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Glenbrook
  • Average Home Price: $9,449,750

New Hampshire

Fall trees at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire
Source: Pjard / Shutterstock.com

  • Neighborhood: North Hampton
  • Average Home Price: $3,195,811

New Jersey

Bergen County, New Jersey | Courtyard in Hackensack
Source: andykazie / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Alpine
  • Average Home Price: $6,609,054

New Mexico

Source: ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Los Ranchos de Albuquerque
  • Average Home Price: $1,837,357

New York

Source: littleny / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Southampton Village
  • Average Home Price: $16,719,714

North Carolina

Source: chrisncami / Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Linville
  • Average Home Price: $3,687,300

North Dakota

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Horace Mann
  • Average Home Price: $739,193

Ohio

Lorain County, Ohio | Lorain Harbor Lighthouse
Source: dypics / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Mt. Adams
  • Average Home Price: $1,363,142

Oklahoma

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Nichols Hill
  • Average Home Price: $1,323,323

Oregon

The Duckbill Rock, Sandstone hoodoo rock, Cape Kiwanda, Tillamook County, Oregon
Source: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

  • Neighborhood: Forest Highlands
  • Average Home Price: $2,832,993

Pennsylvania

Source: cjmckendry / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Villanova
  • Average Home Price: $3,762,000

Rhode Island

Source: diane39 / Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Block Island
  • Average Home Price: $3,617,765

South Carolina

Source: csfotoimages / Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Sullivans Island
  • Average Home Price: $5,436,765

South Dakota

Mount Rushmore National Park in the Black Hills South Dakota during a warm sunrise with clear blue sky morning. High Dynamic Range. / Mount Rushmore National Park
Source: JJM Photography / Shutterstock.com

  • Neighborhood: Lead
  • Average Home Price: $889,263

Tennessee

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Belle Meade
  • Average Home Price: $7,055,929

Texas

Laredo, TX skyline | Laredo, Texas
Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Highland Park
  • Average Home Price: $7,346,538

Utah

Draper, Utah | Fall colors in Draper, Utah
Source: (c) Salil Bhatt / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Park Meadows
  • Average Home Price: $5,318,700

Vermont

Bluestone National Scenic River and Bluestone State Park in West Virginia. Bluestone River flows into New River.
Source: EWY Media / Shutterstock.com

  • Neighborhood: Stowe
  • Average Home Price: $2,678,479

Virginia

Source: krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: McLean
  • Average Home Price: $3,103,397

Washington

Source: Dmitri Kotchetov / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Medina
  • Average Home Price: $8,585,489

West Virginia

Dock, Summersville Lake, Nicholas County, West Virginia, USA
Source: Malachi Jacobs / Shutterstock.com

  • Neighborhood: Summersville
  • Average Home Price: $1,615,266

Wisconsin

Source: jferrer / iStock via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: Fish Creek
  • Average Home Price: $1,391,668

Wyoming

Source: jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Neighborhood: South Park
  • Average Home Price: $5,018,900

More Interesting Facts

US dollars on the map of Europe. American investment and trading with EU, european economy
Source: Oleg Elkov / Shutterstock.com

During the research, it was determined that four of the most expensive neighborhoods in the country are in Florida. The most expensive neighborhood in the country is Manalapan, Florida, and the most expensive neighborhood in New York City is Hudson Yards. Colorado is home to the third most expensive neighborhood in the United States in Snowmass. 40 out of the 50 states have neighborhoods with seven-figure averages, while four have those in eight-figures.

How Much Do You Have to Make?

Man holding Money in hand at Black Background, Man receive a lot Money from Trading, Business Success Concept.
Source: Jester-Flim / Shutterstock.com
How much money do you have to make to live in the most expensive neighborhood in the country?

If you’re interested in moving into the most expensive neighborhood in the country, how much money do you need to make? Assuming you put 20% down on the home (just under seven million), had a 30-year loan and the current average interest rate of just under 7%, your monthly payment on the most expensive home in Florida would be just over $180,000 a month. Not to mention property taxes of $34,000 each month and home insurance of $125 each month. If you took the full term to pay off the loan, you would pay almost $65 million for the home.

We’re assuming that most people who can afford to live in a home in this neighborhood aren’t taking out loans to do so. They may have the cash to do it, but plan to pay a hefty commission to an agent on top of what you pay for the home.

Best Quality of Living

Old grandmother and adult granddaughter hugging at home and looking at each other. Happy senior mother and young daughter embracing with love on sofa. Happy woman hugging from behind grandma with love
Source: Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

It’s not just about money when it comes time to decide where to live. Quality of living should also be considered, and we’ve found the top ten states with the highest quality of living when things like the natural environment, public safety, infrastructure, education, health care, economy, state government, fiscal stability and opportunity for residents are taken into account.

Utah

Utah's Lower Kent's lake
Source: Ronald Broad / Shutterstock.com

Utah comes in first in the rankings when it comes to overall quality of living. The state ranks 9th in crime and corrections, second in education, 14th in healthcare, 18th in opportunity, third in the economy, sixth in fiscal stability and 46th in the natural environment.

New Hampshire

Fall trees at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire
Source: Pjard / Shutterstock.com

New Hampshire comes in a close second to Utah. The state ranks first in crime and corrections, 13th in health care, 9th in education, 7th in the economy, 38th in fiscal stability, 10th in opportunity, 22nd in infrastructure and 8th in the natural environment.

Nebraska

Nebraska on the USA map
Source: Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Coming in third in the states with the highest quality of life is Nebraska. The state ranks 19th in opportunity, 4th in infrastructure, 19th in economy, 3rd in fiscal stability, 17th in crime and corrections, 25th in health care, 14th in education and 9th in the natural environment.

Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota | Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota at night time
Source: AndreyKrav / iStock via Getty Images

As far as quality of living, Minnesota comes in a close fourth place. The state ranks 17th in education, 2nd in the natural environment, 12th in opportunity, 9th in infrastructure, 7th in fiscal stability, 26th in economy and 22nd in crime and corrections.

Idaho

Beautiful sunset with colorful orange and purple clouds setting over the natural rock formations of City Of Rocks National Reserve, in Southern Idaho, no people, large jpeg
Source: Guy In Utah / Shutterstock.com

Idaho comes in 5th for quality of living. It ranks 18th in education, 12th in crime and corrections, 2nd in the economy, 9th in fiscal stability, 15th in infrastructure, 14th in opportunity, 20th in the natural environment and 18th in health care.

States To Get Rich In

business, finance, saving, banking and people concept - close up of woman hands holding us dollar money and credit card
Source: Myroslava Gerber / Shutterstock.com
What states are you most likely to get rich in?

If you want to get rich in a city in the country, experts suggest that you start in Texas, as it has no income tax for individuals. But don’t forget you may pay higher property taxes there. Kansas is also a great state to save money if you want to keep cost of living down. Minnesota has one of the higher averages for median household income and Colorado is one of the healthiest states in the nation. Oklahoma is one of the most affordable states, allowing you to save extra money every year.

 

