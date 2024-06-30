See the Most Expensive Neighborhood in Your State loveguli / iStock via Getty Images

The United States of America is a diverse place to live, and every place offers an entirely different way of life. There’s something for everyone from the charm of the South, the busyness of the East, the laidback nature of the West Coast, or the rolling fields in the Midwest.

One thing that changes largely from place to place is the cost of living and the price of houses. Every state is unique in what it offers but wages aren’t always high enough for the average American to live in some of the nicest neighborhoods in the state. There are also healthy and family reasons that you may need to relocate to a certain state. Remember that the data collected here isn’t the average cost of a home in the state, but the average cost of a house in the most expensive neighborhood in the state. Wherever you’re looking, there are likely plenty of homes within your price range in many nice neighborhoods.

We’ve put together a list of the most expensive neighborhoods in each state, using the information we collected from resident information on Reddit. This graphic was created with information from Zillow’s real estate data, where neighborhoods in cities or towns were grouped together in all states. The average price of each neighborhood was then calculated by adding the prices in every area and dividing them by how many properties there were. We’ve listed them below in alphabetical order.

Why We’re Covering This

Source: zamrznutitonovi / iStock via Getty Images

Where you live is an important part of your quality of life. Living in a state like California requires that you make more money than living in a state like South Dakota. In our efforts to help you understand the best ways to invest and expand your portfolio, we recognize that one of the biggest investments you make in life is a home. At 24/7 Wall Street, we strive to give you as much information as you need to build your personal wealth.

Alabama

Source: Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Neighborhood: Mountain Brook

Mountain Brook Average Home Price: $1,758,360

Alaska

Source: Warren Metcalf / Shutterstock.com

Neighborhood: Kodiak

Kodiak Average Home Price: $930,569

Arizona

Source: dszc / E+ via Getty Images

Neighborhood: DC Ranch

DC Ranch Average Home Price: $8,566,589

Arkansas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Hot Springs

Hot Springs Average Home Price: $1,002,782

California

Source: dszc / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Beverly Hill Gateway

Beverly Hill Gateway Average Home Price: $22,771,957

Colorado

Source: Josh Hild / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Snowmass

Snowmass Average Home Price: $23,568,750

Connecticut

Source: stockphoto52 / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Old Greenwich

Old Greenwich Average Home Price: $4,078908

Delaware

Source: Robert Kirk / E+ via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Bethany Beach

Bethany Beach Average Home Price: $1,349,419

Florida

Source: Crystal Bolin Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Manalapan

Manalapan Average Home Price: $39,761,000

Georgia

Source: Witthaya Prasongsin / Getty Images

Neighborhood: Sea Island

Sea Island Average Home Price: $5,632,636

Hawaii

Source: Shane Myers Photography / Shutterstock.com

Neighborhood: Kapalua

Kapalua Average Home Price: $7,255,000

Idaho

Source: alicescully / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Ketchum

Ketchum Average Home Price: $4,688,973

Illinois

Source: Rudy Balasko / Shutterstock.com

Neighborhood: Glencoe

Glencoe Average Home Price: $3,078,442

Indiana

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Syracuse

Syracuse Average Home Price: $1,242,916

Iowa

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Cumming

Cumming Average Home Price: $726,325

Kansas

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Mission Hills

Mission Hills Average Home Price: $1,922,718

Kentucky

Source: JT Crawford / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Simpsonville

Simpsonville Average Home Price: $1,569,977

Louisiana

Source: krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Audubon

Audubon Average Home Price: $1,513,937

Maine

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Bar Harbor

Bar Harbor Average Home Price: $2,732,800

Maryland

Source: Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Neighborhood: Chevy Chase Terrace

Chevy Chase Terrace Average Home Price: $2,284,946

Massachusetts

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Osterville

Osterville Average Home Price: $7,308,545

Michigan

Source: zimmytws / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Lakeside

Lakeside Average Home Price: $2,652,417

Minnesota

Source: LawrenceSawyer / E+ via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Wayzata

Wayzata Average Home Price: $2,236,365

Mississippi

Source: BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Oxford

Oxford Average Home Price: $592,879

Missouri

Source: TriggerPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Kansas City

Kansas City Average Home Price: $1,396,421

Montana

Source: Vaclav Sebek / Shutterstock.com

Neighborhood: Gallatin Gateway

Gallatin Gateway Average Home Price: $2,638,136

Nebraska

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Ashland

Ashland Average Home Price: $884,209

Nevada

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Glenbrook

Glenbrook Average Home Price: $9,449,750

New Hampshire

Source: Pjard / Shutterstock.com

Neighborhood: North Hampton

North Hampton Average Home Price: $3,195,811

New Jersey

Source: andykazie / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Alpine

Alpine Average Home Price: $6,609,054

New Mexico

Source: ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Los Ranchos de Albuquerque

Los Ranchos de Albuquerque Average Home Price: $1,837,357

New York

Source: littleny / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Southampton Village

Southampton Village Average Home Price: $16,719,714

North Carolina

Source: chrisncami / Getty Images

Neighborhood: Linville

Linville Average Home Price: $3,687,300

North Dakota

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Horace Mann

Horace Mann Average Home Price: $739,193

Ohio

Source: dypics / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Mt. Adams

Mt. Adams Average Home Price: $1,363,142

Oklahoma

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Nichols Hill

Nichols Hill Average Home Price: $1,323,323

Oregon

Source: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock.com

Neighborhood: Forest Highlands

Forest Highlands Average Home Price: $2,832,993

Pennsylvania

Source: cjmckendry / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Villanova

Villanova Average Home Price: $3,762,000

Rhode Island

Source: diane39 / Getty Images

Neighborhood: Block Island

Block Island Average Home Price: $3,617,765

South Carolina

Source: csfotoimages / Getty Images

Neighborhood: Sullivans Island

Sullivans Island Average Home Price: $5,436,765

South Dakota

Source: JJM Photography / Shutterstock.com

Neighborhood: Lead

Lead Average Home Price: $889,263

Tennessee

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Belle Meade

Belle Meade Average Home Price: $7,055,929

Texas

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Highland Park

Highland Park Average Home Price: $7,346,538

Utah

Source: (c) Salil Bhatt / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Park Meadows

Park Meadows Average Home Price: $5,318,700

Vermont

Source: EWY Media / Shutterstock.com

Neighborhood: Stowe

Stowe Average Home Price: $2,678,479

Virginia

Source: krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: McLean

McLean Average Home Price: $3,103,397

Washington

Source: Dmitri Kotchetov / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Medina

Medina Average Home Price: $8,585,489

West Virginia

Source: Malachi Jacobs / Shutterstock.com

Neighborhood: Summersville

Summersville Average Home Price: $1,615,266

Wisconsin

Source: jferrer / iStock via Getty Images

Neighborhood: Fish Creek

Fish Creek Average Home Price: $1,391,668

Wyoming

Source: jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Neighborhood: South Park

South Park Average Home Price: $5,018,900

More Interesting Facts

Source: Oleg Elkov / Shutterstock.com

During the research, it was determined that four of the most expensive neighborhoods in the country are in Florida. The most expensive neighborhood in the country is Manalapan, Florida, and the most expensive neighborhood in New York City is Hudson Yards. Colorado is home to the third most expensive neighborhood in the United States in Snowmass. 40 out of the 50 states have neighborhoods with seven-figure averages, while four have those in eight-figures.

How Much Do You Have to Make?

Source: Jester-Flim / Shutterstock.com

If you’re interested in moving into the most expensive neighborhood in the country, how much money do you need to make? Assuming you put 20% down on the home (just under seven million), had a 30-year loan and the current average interest rate of just under 7%, your monthly payment on the most expensive home in Florida would be just over $180,000 a month. Not to mention property taxes of $34,000 each month and home insurance of $125 each month. If you took the full term to pay off the loan, you would pay almost $65 million for the home.

We’re assuming that most people who can afford to live in a home in this neighborhood aren’t taking out loans to do so. They may have the cash to do it, but plan to pay a hefty commission to an agent on top of what you pay for the home.

Best Quality of Living

Source: Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

It’s not just about money when it comes time to decide where to live. Quality of living should also be considered, and we’ve found the top ten states with the highest quality of living when things like the natural environment, public safety, infrastructure, education, health care, economy, state government, fiscal stability and opportunity for residents are taken into account.

Utah

Source: Ronald Broad / Shutterstock.com

Utah comes in first in the rankings when it comes to overall quality of living. The state ranks 9th in crime and corrections, second in education, 14th in healthcare, 18th in opportunity, third in the economy, sixth in fiscal stability and 46th in the natural environment.

New Hampshire

Source: Pjard / Shutterstock.com

New Hampshire comes in a close second to Utah. The state ranks first in crime and corrections, 13th in health care, 9th in education, 7th in the economy, 38th in fiscal stability, 10th in opportunity, 22nd in infrastructure and 8th in the natural environment.

Nebraska

Source: Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Coming in third in the states with the highest quality of life is Nebraska. The state ranks 19th in opportunity, 4th in infrastructure, 19th in economy, 3rd in fiscal stability, 17th in crime and corrections, 25th in health care, 14th in education and 9th in the natural environment.

Minnesota

Source: AndreyKrav / iStock via Getty Images

As far as quality of living, Minnesota comes in a close fourth place. The state ranks 17th in education, 2nd in the natural environment, 12th in opportunity, 9th in infrastructure, 7th in fiscal stability, 26th in economy and 22nd in crime and corrections.

Idaho

Source: Guy In Utah / Shutterstock.com

Idaho comes in 5th for quality of living. It ranks 18th in education, 12th in crime and corrections, 2nd in the economy, 9th in fiscal stability, 15th in infrastructure, 14th in opportunity, 20th in the natural environment and 18th in health care.

States To Get Rich In

Source: Myroslava Gerber / Shutterstock.com

If you want to get rich in a city in the country, experts suggest that you start in Texas, as it has no income tax for individuals. But don’t forget you may pay higher property taxes there. Kansas is also a great state to save money if you want to keep cost of living down. Minnesota has one of the higher averages for median household income and Colorado is one of the healthiest states in the nation. Oklahoma is one of the most affordable states, allowing you to save extra money every year.