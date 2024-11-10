Travel

Bring Your Credit Card If You're Going to Visit These Most Expensive Cities in the World

24/7 Wall St. Key Takeaways:

  • Cost-of-living doesn’t always match up with the price of visiting, but it’s often pretty close. Cities with more expensive products will be more expensive for visitors, too.
  • Switzerland has some of the most expensive cities to visit in the world, but they are not #1 on this list.
If you’re planning to visit any of the world’s most expensive cities, prepare to bring your credit card—and plenty of flexibility in your budget. These high-cost cities, ranked according to Mercer’s 2024 Cost of Living Survey, range from global financial hubs like Dubai to tourist hotspots like the Bahamas.

Each city is costly in a different way. Some have high transportation costs, while others a seriously lacking hotel rooms. Either way, each of these cities is quite costly to visit.

Why We’re Covering This

Immigration and passport control at the airport. Man border control officer puts a stamp in the international passport, close up. Vacation and travel concept
OlegD / Shutterstock.com
Traveling is often costly, but these cities are particularly expensive.

Planning for vacation financially is important to ensure your finances are still in order when you return home. That means knowing the cost of visiting certain cities, as prices can vary widely around the world. Here are the cities you may want to budget a bit extra for!

15. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

United Arab Emirates | Dubai Marina
JandaliPhoto / iStock via Getty Images
Dubai is very luxurious (and expensive).
  • Average Hotel Cost: $150+

Dubai is known for its luxury lifestyle, including expensive rent, premium important goods, and a focus on high-end dining. Visiting Dubai can be very expensive, though those living there have tax-free salaries, which offsets their costs.

14. Bangui, Central African Republic

Giraffe in the bush of Kruger national park South Africa. Giraffe at dawn in Kruger park South Africa
fokke baarssen/Shutterstock.com
Africa may not be traditionally thought of as expensive, but many common goods are very costly.
  • Average Hotel Cost: $200+

It may be surprising to see Bangui on this list, but it’s high cost is mostly due to scarcity. There just aren’t many imported goods available, making everything much more expensive. Basic items are priced high.

13. San Francisco, CA

Composition about wildfires and climate change concept. Bottom view of smoky orange sky on Golden Gate bridge of San Francisco city from lime point. California fires in United States.
Benny Marty / Shutterstock.com
San Fran is expensive for both residents and visitors.
  • Average Hotel Cost: $250+

San Francisco’s tech boom has made it one of the most expensive U.S. cities, with extremely high housing prices and a premium on dining and entertainment. Visiting the city is very expensive, and most who work there look for housing outside of city limits.

12. Honolulu, Hi

Hawaii | Waikiki Beach and Diamond Head Crater including the hotels and buildings in Waikiki, Honolulu, Oahu island, Hawaii. Waikiki Beach in the center of Honolulu has the largest number of visitors in Hawaii
okimo / iStock via Getty Images
Hawaii is a very costly tourist destination.
  • Average Hotel Cost: $300+

Hawaii is notoriously expensive, as everything must be shipped in. Honolulu is very expensive, too, with high food prices. Housing is also very steeply priced, along with hotels rooms.

11. Copenhagen, Denmark

Denmark | Denmark
philfiddyment / Flickr
Denmark might be picturesque, but it is very expensive to visit.
  • Average Hotel Cost: 150+

As Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen’s cost of living is driven by high taxes on goods and services, high-quality healthcare, and welfare. However, efficient public transport can reduce commuting expenses for residents and visitors.

10. Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, California, USA, June 20, 2022: The Hollywood Sign is an American landmark and cultural icon overlooking Hollywood. Originally the Hollywoodland Sign, it is situated on Mount Lee.
TMP - An Instant of Time / Shutterstock.com
You might want to think twice before heading to LA.
  • Average Hotel Cost: $200+

Los Angeles is extremely expensive to visit and live in. It has many luxury dining and entertainment options, which raise prices even more. The city is very sprawling, leading to increased transportation costs, too.

9. Nassau, Bahamas

Mature couple, hug and boat cruise for holiday, travel or retirement on ocean sailing with relax. Man, woman and happy on luxury yacht at sea for love, vacation or tropical adventure by Bahamas
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com
The Bahamas have a tourist-driven economy.
  • Average Hotel Cost: $300+

The island life in Nassau comes at a premium. Most goods are imported and heavily taxed, leading to high prices. Plus, the tourism-driven economy means that services and activities are more expensive, too.

8. London, United Kingdom

Night cityscape with a colourful, dramatic sky at sunrise or sunset at Trafalgar Square and the National Gallery in central London, UK.
Stephen Bridger / Shutterstock.com
London is a common tourist spot, which is one reason it’s more expensive.
  • Average Hotel Cost: $250+

London is exceptionally expensive to stay in. Hotel costs are high, along with public transportation, dining, and entertainment. The strong pound also adds to the cost for international visitors.

7. New York City, NY

New York City Central Park. Top view with Autumn tree. Autumn Central Park view from drone. Aerial of NY City, panorama in Autumn. Autumn in Central Park. Central Park Fall Colors of foliage.
Volodymyr TVERDOKHLIB / Shutterstock.com
New York’s appearance on this list probably doesn’t surprise you!
  • Average Hotel Cost: $200+

NYC’s appeal as a cultural and economic powerhouse makes it one of the priciest cities in the U.S. Just about everything expensive, including hotel rooms, transportation, and dining. Of course, the exact price varies throughout the city.

6. Bern, Switzerland

Building of the National Bank of Switzerland on Bundesplatz square, Bern
Borisb17 / Shutterstock.com
Bern isn’t one of the most expensive cities in Switzerland, but it’s still costly compared to the rest of the world.
  • Average Hotel Cost: $180+

As the capital, Bern’s costs are lower than Zurich or Geneva. However, visiting Bern is still very expensive. Hotel rooms are pricy, and the cost of everyday good is steep. Bern still has a close association with luxury goods, too, including Swiss watch brands.

5. Basel, Switzerland

Xantana / Getty Images
Basel looks like a fairytale, but you’ll pay extra for the scenery.
  • Average Hotel Cost: $150+

You may notice a pattern with these last few cities. (Spoiler alert: many are in Switzerland!) Basel’s location near the borders of France and Germany adds to its unique but costly appeal. It’s a rather popular spot to visit, which has led to very high prices.

4. Geneva, Switzerland

Patek Philippe watch and clock museum is located in Geneva city in Switzerland
saiko3p / Shutterstock.com
Geneva is closely tied to luxury goods, like watches.
  • Average Hotel Cost: $250+

Geneva’s appeal as a global diplomatic center contributes to its high living expenses, even for visitors. Fine dining and luxury goods are common but very expensive.

3. Zurich, Switzerland

AleksandarGeorgiev / E+ via Getty Images
Zurich is easily the most expensive city in Switzerland.
  • Average Hotel Cost: $200+

Zurich is a financial hub, but this has led to a very high cost of visiting (or living). Switzerland also has a strong economy, leading to even more costs for international visitors.

2. Singapore, Singapore

Singapore+capital | Singapore, Marina Bay
leonid_yaitsky / Flickr
Singapore is a business hub, hence the higher costs.
  • Average Hotel Cost: $200+

Singapore’s cost of living is driven by pricey imported goods, high housing costs, and the value placed on premium healthcare and education. The city does have some great public transportation, but that does little to offset the high price of visiting.

1. Hong Kong

Modern financial skyscrapers in Hong Kong
JoeyCheung / Shutterstock.com
Hong Kong is a huge finance hub.
  • Average Hotel Cost: $200+

Hong Kong is a hub for business and entertainment. Therefore, there is a high demand for just about everything. This demand leads to high prices for visitors and residents alike.

