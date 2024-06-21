The Income You Need to Live Comfortably in All 50 States Sparky2000 / Getty Images

This is a list of the income a single adult needs to make to live comfortably in each state. Of course, “comfortable,” means different things for different people, so the definition we are using is the annual income needed to cover a 50/30/20 budget. That means 50% of your salary goes to necessities (housing, utility costs, food, etc.) 30% goes into discretionary spending, and 20% towards investing or savings. The calculations that we used were originally done by SmartAsset using the cost of necessities sourced from the MIT Living Wage calculator that was last updated in February of 2024.

#50 West Virginia

Income needed : $78,790

West Virginia, “The Mountain State,” is a state comprised of small tight-knit community-based towns with plenty of scenic beauty, access to outdoor sports and recreation, and a slow-paced lifestyle. Unfortunately, there is a high poverty rate of 17.9% and an unemployment rate of 4.30%. There is a lack of healthcare access and government services. The largest city in West Virginia is Charleston with a population of 45,616 people.

#49 Arkansas

Income needed : $79,456

Arkansas has a low cost of living, is rich in natural beauty, and is known for its population oozing with Southern hospitality. Home of the Ozark Mountains, Hot Springs National Park, and the Buffalo National River provides plenty of outdoor recreation and exploration. The people of Arkansas are known for being kind and welcoming towards visitors and newcomers.

The entire state has a population of a little over three million, and some of the biggest cities are Little Rock, Fort Smith, and Searcy. Arkansas isn’t for the heat-sensitive, as it has high humidity. Infrastructure may not be the best, as there is a severe lack of public transportation and many rural towns.

#48 Oklahoma

Income needed : $80,413

If you want to move to Oklahoma, “The Sooner State,” make sure to get a storm cellar! Oklahoma is the heart of Tornado Alley, which makes citizens prone to property destruction. It has all four seasons, with a lot of outdoor beauty. Oklahoma has a lot of indigenous culture and is home to the second-most numerous Native American population in the Country.

Oklahoma is home to 38 different nations. Despite the low cost of living, the state and local taxes are among the highest in the Country. On the other hand, property taxes are low at 0.87%. Another thing to consider is the high crime rate with 434 violent crimes per 100,000 people. The national average is 379.8 per 100,000.

#47 North Dakota

Income needed : $80,538

North Dakota has been rated one of the States with the highest quality of life. There are relatively low crime rates, highly rated universities, a low cost of living, and tight-knit communities. The state is also known for its high access to healthcare and growing economy. Everything isn’t sunshine and rose, however. North Dakota has harsh winters and extreme weather. It is also experiencing a housing shortage (which isn’t unique to the entire country). Another factor to consider is the lack of racial diversity in the state.

#46 Kentucky

Income needed : $80,704

The “Bluegrass State,” is an affordable place to live with low property taxes at 0.78%. The state has a flat state income tax of 4.5%. Known for its southern food and bourbon industry, tourists and citizens enjoy 18 different distilleries throughout the state. Kentucky is also a great place for outdoor enthusiasts.

Some things to consider about Kentucky are the lack of racial diversity, high rates of racially motivated crime, and low education ratings. Something else that might surprise you about the Home of The Kentucky Derby, is the high depression rates. One out of four people living in Kentucky identify as having moderate to high depression. Kentucky has a population of 4.5 million, which is 85% white.

#45 Ohio

Income needed : $80,704

Ohio has a strong sports culture with teams that have super-strong fan bases! We are talking about the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ohio has a great public school system and highly rated universities. Some things to consider may be the unpredictable weather. The state often faces flooding, tornadoes, extreme temperatures, high humidity, and harsh winters.

There are also concerns among residents about high levels of pollution from the industrial industry, which results in water, land, and air pollution. The population of Ohio is 11.8 million, making it the seventh most populous state in the country.

#44 South Dakota

Income needed : $81,453

South Dakota is a great place to live for families. There are plenty of job opportunities, high educational opportunities, and a booming economy. Unfortunately, there is a large economic disparity gap and low racial diversity. Spring and Fall are pleasant times to visit, but Summer and Winter are both harsh. It is relatively safe with a low crime rate and many nice small towns. South Dakota has a population of 928,767 people, 82% being White. The next populous is Native Americans making up 8.3% of the population.

#43 Louisiana

Income needed : $82,451

Louisiana, “The Pelican State,” has a lot of diversity and a slower-paced lifestyle. It is known for its Cajun food, and many events and festivals. Unfortunately, it has a high poverty rate, a poorly rated education system, and low access to healthcare. There are also many dangerous and annoying animals such as alligators, snakes, rodents, and mosquitos. Louisiana has a total population of 4.5 million people.

#42 Mississippi

Income needed : $82,742

Mississippi has a population of 2.9 million people. It is known for its low cost of living, Southern hospitality, and mild winters. Some things to consider are the high risk of tornadoes, hurricanes, and humid summers. Mississippi has an abundance of natural beauty and outdoor recreation. Some notable nature landmarks include the 6 national forests, beaches, the Mississippi Petrified Forest, and the Tishomingo State Park.

#41 Iowa

Income needed : $83,366

Iowa has a relatively affordable housing market with the median home listing price sitting under $250,000. If you are looking for a stress-free, laid-back, slow-paced lifestyle, Iowa should be on your list of considerations. Iowa ranked as the sixth least stressed state in the Country. The residents of Iowa are known for being warm, and community-based. Some of the downsides of living in Iowa are the limited job opportunities outside of agriculture, no big cities, and a lack of cultural experiences. Iowa has a population of 3.2 million people.

#40 New Mexico

Income needed : $83,616

Known as “The Land of Enchantment,” New Mexico is a great place to live if you are interested in lots of sunshine and a low cost of living. One really cool thing about New Mexico is its economy is based on local businesses and has a refreshing mix of local restaurants and franchises. On the other hand, New Mexico has the 13th highest unemployment rate in the Country and is ranked as the third worst job market. New Mexico also has the lowest literacy rate in the Country. The population of New Mexico is 2.12 million.

#39 Nebraska

Income needed : $83,699

The cost of living in Nebraska is low, with food prices 5% less than the national average. It is also a great place for outdoor enthusiasts with beautiful vistas such as Chimney Rock, the Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, Lake McConaughy, and Sandhills. The state also boasts a low unemployment rate with diverse opportunities. Property taxes are high at 1.63% and have brutal winters full of below-freezing temperatures, and blizzards. The population of Nebraska is 1.96 million people.

#38 Alabama

Income needed : $83, 824

Alabama is known for the friendly locals that are warm and friendly. Some downsides to living in Alabama are the heat, humidity, bugs, low level of education, and high poverty rates. It is also another state that is part of Tornado Alley and ranks 48th in the country for quality and access to healthcare. The population of Alabama is a little over five million people.

#37 Missouri

Income needed : $84, 032

Missouri is known for its barbecue culture and being the birthplace of Mark Twain. So, if good food is important to you, Missouri might be a place of interest. Missouri is toward the center of the Country, making cross-country travel convenient. Some downsides are the low quality of life ranking with a high crime rate. Missouri has a population of 6.16 million.

#36 Wisconsin

Income needed : $84,115

Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy. Wisconsin has one of the highest quality of life in the country, with quality healthcare and low cost of living. Its public education is also something not to overlook — ranking eighth-best in the nation. Some things to consider are the brutal winters, with 40–50 inches of snow per year, high rates of alcoholism and drug use, and a friendly, but insular culture. The population of Wisconsin is 5.9 million.

#35 Michigan

Income needed : $84,365

Michigan, the “Great Lake State,” has access to a variety of outdoor recreation. There are hundreds of lakes, beaches, waterfalls, and forests. Michigan also has a plethora of wineries and breweries, which makes the beverage scene sublime. One thing to consider is the brutal winters, terrible roads, and high summer humidity. Michigan is home to 10 million people.

#34 Kansas

Income needed : $84, 656

Kansas has cheap land prices, low home prices, and a low tax burden. Residents and tourists enjoy a slow-paced way of life, friendly attitudes, and a strong sense of community building. There are a lot of local businesses, that are family-owned. Some downsides are the lack of diversity, limited healthcare access, and not a lot of entertainment. The population of Kansas is 2.95 million.

#33 Montana

Income needed : $84,656

Montana is known for its large skies, national forests, and plenty of lakes which offer a wide array of outdoor recreation. The economy right now is booming, ranking sixth-best in the nation. It is also one of the lowest populated states with 1.2 million, which equates to 8 people per square mile. Winter in Montana is not for the weak of heart, often with below-freezing temperatures, and high snowfall. Cities are very spread out, resulting in long drives to get basic essentials and a sense of extreme isolation for some.

#32 Indiana

Income needed : $85,030

Indiana is flat, landlocked, unforested, and far away from the nearest mountain range. This is good news for farmers, but bad news for nature enthusiasts. Indiana has limited infrastructure including public transportation, access to healthcare, and numerous food deserts.

One benefit is the highly rated education system. Indiana is the home to Notre Dame, Purdue, and Indiana University. It also allocates a large amount of its budget to the public school system, making it one of the best in the nation. Indiana is safe and full of “Midwest hospitality.” The population of Indiana is 6.8 million people.

#31 Tennessee

Income needed : $86,403

There are plenty of things about Tennessee to boast about including scenic views, a world-class music scene, delicious food, and no state income tax. Tennessee also enjoys pleasantly mild winters, but access to The Smokey Mountains for winter sports lovers. Things to consider are the high crime rate, high homicide rate, low wages, high poverty rate, and low life expectancy. The life expectancy is 76, which is the fifth-lowest in the country. The population of Tennessee is 6.7 million people.

#30 Texas

Income needed : $87,027

One of the biggest risks of living in Texas right now is the extremely low access to healthcare for women. With one of the strictest abortion bans and harshest penalties, many doctors are leaving the state. There is also a high risk of natural disasters with winters becoming colder and colder, with a lack of infrastructure for residents to handle the changes. Despite this, it has a strong independent economy, a strong job market, no state income tax, and year-round sunshine. The population of Texas is 30.9 million, making it the second most populous state in the country.

#29 Wyoming

Income needed : $87,651

Wyoming is home to one of the most famous National parks- Yellowstone! It attracts many tourists, and Wyoming thrives with a tourism economy. With a mountainous western half of Wyoming comes the opposite on the eastern side- filled with flat high plains. Wyoming has nice summers and harsh winters. There is a strong small-town culture in Wyoming, which can be a tough adjustment for some. The population of Wyoming is 589,713 people and receives 8.1 million tourists each year.

#28 South Carolina

Income needed : $88,317

South Carolina has a population of 5.5 million people. One renowned thing about South Carolina is its beaches and charming beach towns. It is home to the Grand Strand- which is a 60-mile stretch of famous beaches like Myrtle Beach. There are also 12 major lakes if you prefer freshwater sports. Along with access to the ocean comes excellent seafood. There is also a high chance of tropical storms, and a windy season, and high crime rates.

#27 Idaho

Income needed : $88,733

Idaho is an extremely red state with harsh healthcare restrictions for women and relaxed gun laws. It is also extremely lacking in diversity with an 82% white population that is highly religious. Idaho has a limited job market, with agriculture being its largest industry. Schooling is also a concern in Idaho with only 47% of 3–5-year-olds being enrolled in school, it does not offer state-funded preschool programs, and the high school graduation rate sits at 80%, which is lower than the national average of 86%. The population of Idaho is 1.9 million people.

#26 Minnesota

Income needed : $89,232

Minnesota has a high quality of life ranked fifth in the nation. It also has the third-lowest poverty rate and second-lowest unemployment rate. The life expectancy averages 80 years, making it one of the best in the nation.

Minnesota is known as the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” making it a state that attracts many nature lovers. It also boasts a great quality of public education and high access to healthcare. Unfortunately for tourists and newcomers, residents are known for their “Minnesota Ice,” where communities tend to be insular and not very accepting of new people. The population of Minnesota is 410,939 people.

#25 North Carolina

Income needed : $89,690

The population of North Carolina is 11.5 million people. North Carolina encompasses Cherokee, Hatteras, and Tuscarora land. It was once known as the “Furniture Capital of the World,” and is the national leader in tobacco, textile, brick, and furniture production. 47.6% of the population are homeowners, and has a poverty rate of 13.6%.

Some good things about living in North Carolina are its barbecue scene, mild winters, and outdoor recreation. Some things to consider are the extreme summer humidity, high instances of natural disasters, and low-quality public schools.

#24 Pennsylvania

Income needed : $91,312

The “Keystone State,” is known for its rich American History and culture. It is home to 169 national historic landmarks and has plenty of attractions for tourists, including the largest population of Amish. Pennsylvania has good proximity to large cities like Boston, New York City, Baltimore, and Washington D.C.

Pennsylvania has a higher average of violent crime than the national average, high poverty rates, and rampant racism. In fact, Philadelphia is still one of the most segregated cities in the country. The population of Pennsylvania is 13 million people.

#23 Maine

Income needed : $91,686

Maine, “The Pine Tree State,” has an easy-going New England cultural vibe. It is full of charming small towns, and courteous locals. Maine has really pleasant summers with a high of 78 degrees and harsh winters. It is known for its local seafood cuisine. Besides seafood, Maine offers sustainable farming with many farm-to-table style eateries. The population of Maine is 1.3 million.

#22 Florida

Income needed : $93, 309

Florida is known as a popular place for retirees with its low tax rate and warm weather. Florida is home to over 1,000 miles of coastline, beautiful beaches, popular amusement parks, and professional sports. Unfortunately, Florida residents experience a low quality of healthcare with many residents being uninsured. Violent crime is over the national average and is prone to natural disasters. The population of Florida is 23 million people.

#21 Nevada

Income needed : $93,434

Nevada, “The Silver State,” was once a huge attractor of miners. Present day, it’s known as the home of “Sin City,” and “The Smallest Big City in The World.” AKA, Las Vegas, and Reno. The good news for residents is that there is no state income tax, low property tax, and a low overall tax burden.

Nevada is sunny, and mountainous, and has some world-class outdoor recreation spots such as Lake Tahoe, Lake Mead, and the Great Basin National Park. Some of the drawbacks of living in Nevada are the distance from major cities, extreme summer heat, low air quality, and increasingly limited water sources. The population of Nevada is 3.2 million people.

#20 Utah

Income needed : $93,683

Utah is a dream for outdoor lovers. With the Wasatch Mountain Range lies dozens of ski resorts that attract global visitors every year. Some even consider Utah as the Outdoor Recreation Mecca of America. Currently, Utah is experiencing a boom in the job market, with an unemployment rate of 2%. Unfortunately, the State’s infrastructure (especially roads) can’t necessarily support the recent population boom.

Another drawback is the stark lack of diversity. Utah is 77% white. The State is also experiencing a severe drought and water management problems. Tourists and residents also don’t appreciate the prohibition-era like alcohol laws, terrible air quality, and summer wildfires. Utah also has the lowest wage gap for women in the country.

#19 Delaware

Income needed : $94,141

Delaware is a state that is in a prime East Coast location with gorgeous beaches, no sales tax, and a place where you can experience all four seasons. Unfortunately, it has a high unemployment rate, has a lot of pollution (it’s the fourth most polluted state), and there are high crime rates in the bigger cities. Delaware has a population of 1.03 million residents.

#18 Illinois

Income needed : $95,098

Illinois has an excellent economy and a lot of diversity. Being the home state of Chicago, it is known for excellent pizza, amazing multicultural cuisine, and plenty of entertainment. The rest of the state has a lot of small towns with midwestern charm. Illinois also has extreme winters, a lot of traffic, and higher taxes. The population of Illinois is 12.5 million people.

#17 Vermont

Income needed : $95,763

Vermont is known as “The Green Mountain State,” and is one of the least populous states in the country. It is a majority rural and liberal state where recreational marijuana use is legal. Towns are very spread out, and public transportation is low. Vermont is also the most environmentally conscious state in America and is also a really safe place to live. There is a lack of racial diversity in the state, very reserved locals, and a high rate of Seasonal Affective Disorder. The population of Vermont is 624,592 people.

#16 Alaska

Income needed : $96,762

Alaska seems almost cinematic due to its incredible beauty and proximity to untamed wilderness. Alaska is vast, sparsely inhabited, and has one of the best air qualities in the country. Locals are community-based and open to newcomers. Some drawbacks are the long and isolating periods of harsh winters that are very dark, and seasonal depression rates are high. Towns are very isolated from each other, and resources can be hard to obtain. As much fresh seafood there is, there is also a stark lack of fresh produce available. The population of Alaska is 733,536 people.

#15 Georgia

Income needed : $96,886

The “Peach State,” has a lot of pros and cons of living there. Georgia has a lot of sunshine, being part of the country’s Sunshine Belt, with mild winters. Georgia is also known for its Southern charm, with really friendly locals. It has a strong professional sports culture, good food, and beautiful cities. Georgia is ranked low in terms of quality of education and access to healthcare. Although diverse, racism and discrimination are still a very large problem in Georgia. Racially motivated hate crimes have increased by 61% since 2020. The population of Georgia is 3.7 million people.

#14 Arizona

Income needed : $97,344

Arizona, “The Grand Canyon State,” has many different ecosystems. It has mountainous forested regions, high deserts, arid deserts, canyonlands, and even lava fields. In terms of access to nature, there is plenty of opportunity for a variety of activities. For a lot of Arizona, namely the Phoenix Metropolitan Area, the summers are extremely hot with temperatures reaching near 120 degrees. It is a dry heat, which makes it difficult for visitors to detect signs of heat illness until it’s too late. Locals tend to be cold and unwelcoming.

There is a severe lack of public transportation in the state, making having a car a necessity. And with a lack of obnoxious bugs, some of the wildlife can be dangerous- spiders, scorpions, javelinas, coyotes, and even panthers can make their way into cities and towns. Arizona also has a high rate of substance abuse and opioid overdose. The population of Arizona is 7.5 million people.

#13 New Hampshire

Income needed : $98,093

New Hampshire is known for its highly rated public school quality. There is also no income tax. It has a beautiful fall season and the cheapest groceries in the country. New Hampshire also has a high rate of Lyme Disease, a high cost of living, and high property taxes. New Hampshire has a population of 1.4 million people, 90% being white.

#12 Virginia

Income needed : $99,965

Virginia is a state that offers a lifestyle for everyone. From smaller towns, large metropolitan cities, and charming small towns, and everything in between. Home to the Appalachian Mountains, Blue Ridge Mountains, and Shenandoah Valley, making it a great place to enjoy the outdoors. Virginia has the best public schools in the country, low crime rates, and is full of historical sites. The population of Virginia is 8.7 million people.

#11 Connecticut

Income needed : $100,381

Connecticut has beach towns, big cities, and rural communities for residents to choose from. Connecticut has a highly rated public school system, access to nature, and relatively low poverty rates. It is home to Yale University which was established in 1701, and the birthplace of the famous author, Mark Twain.

History buffs will enjoy all of the colonial historical sites the state has to offer. The tax burden is high in Connecticut, and the job market isn’t very robust. The violent crime rate in Connecticut is 57.4 per 1,000 residents, which is below the national average. The population of Connecticut is 3.7 million people.

#10 Rhode Island

Income needed : $100,838

Rhode Island is geographically the smallest state in the Country. One thing it’s known for is its supernatural history. Home to sites such as the real “Conjuring,” house, Belcourt Castle, and Seaview Terrace, it is sure to get your adrenalin pumping. It also has a strong surfing and beach culture with fresh seafood, and is also known as “the Sailing Capital of the World.”

Some things to consider before moving to Rhode Island are the high tax burden, harsh winter seasons, and a limited job market. The population of Rhode Island is a little over 1 million people. It is also not super diverse with 77% of residents being White, and 6% African American.

#9 Oregon

Income needed : $101,088

Oregon is known for its stunning coastline with beaches being in close proximity to forests. It is one of the remaining states where you are not allowed to pump your own gas, and the state receives a lot of rainy days, resulting in high seasonal depression rates. And while there is no sales tax, there is a high cost of living with a large tax burden. Oregon is relatively safe with a violent crime rate of 3.5 per 1,000 residents. It is also rich in culture, being home to Portland, Oregon. The population of Oregon is 4.3 million people.

#8 Maryland

Income needed : $102,918

Maryland has some of the best-rated public schools in the country, and a strong job economy. Maryland is a dream for history buffs with virtually unlimited historical sites. It is the closest state to Washington D.C., so it offers easy access to the Nation’s Capital. Maryland is extremely diverse, being the 5th most diverse in the country. Maryland is also a great place for healthcare.

Maryland runs on an “All-Payer Model,” which is the closest to universal healthcare and fair pricing that you can get in America. Some drawbacks are the harsh winters, dense population, and is known for its terrible traffic conditions. The population of Maryland is around 6 million people and has a high growth rate.

#7 New Jersey

Income needed : $103, 002

New Jersey is known to have a high quality of living and ranked as the 5th happiest state in 2023. New Jersey is one of the most diverse states in the country which improves the cuisine, cultural entertainment, and opportunities to learn about global cultures. Besides having some beautiful nature scenes including beaches, New Jersey enjoys a low crime rate. A drawback is the high cost of living and high property taxes. New Jersey has a population of 9.2 million people.

#6 Colorado

Income needed : $103, 293

The “Centennial State,” has the highest elevation in the country with the average being 6,800 feet above sea level (sometimes referred to as the “Mile High State”). It is home to the Rocky Mountains, four national parks, sand dunes, high deserts, and rugged wilderness. There are plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities. Colorado has a high rate of substance abuse, rated third in the Country for opioid and cocaine use. The population of Colorado is 5.6 million people.

#5 Washington

Income needed : $106,496

Washington is another state that is known for its extreme beauty and abundant natural diversity. Covered in evergreen forests, coastlines, and the Cascade Mountain Range, there is something for everyone. Washington is also known for its wine production and has 792 wineries throughout the state. The population of Washington is 7.8 million.

#4 New York

Income needed : $111,738

While the cost of living is really high in New York City, the rest of New York State is relatively affordable. New York State is full of charming towns, beaches, and desert areas. It also offers waterfalls, camping, hiking, biking, fishing, boating, and even winter sports. New York also has a highly rated schooling system. Some drawbacks are the high crime rate, harsh winters, high energy costs, and high property taxes. The population of New York is 19.7 million people.

#3 California

Income needed : $113,651

California is probably the most popular state in America. It has the highest population out of any other state and has amazing nature such as the Redwood Forest, beaches, national parks, deserts, and forests. California is also known for its delicious multicultural food. The weather is highly sought after, with extremely mild winters and tolerable summers. Some drawbacks of recent years are the risk of wildfires, high taxes, droughts, traffic, and a large unhoused population. The population of California is 38.9 million people.

#2 Hawaii

Income needed : $113,693

Hawaii is a paradisical place that is a state to some and considered an occupied kingdom to local indigenous people. It is a gateway to amazing nature, fresh fruit, low crime rates, and a slow-paced way of life. Some definite drawbacks are the very high cost of living, dwindling resources that can’t support the population, and an out-of-control housing market. Beyond that, the indigenous people of Hawaii don’t want tourists or newcomers to visit, as the tourism industry is exploitative to the native people. The population of Hawaii is 1.46 million people.

#1 Massachusetts

Income needed : $116,022

Massachusetts may be one of the most sought-after states to live in. The advantages of living in Massachusetts include walkable cities, a highly rated education system, the best healthcare in the country, numerous historical sites, a thriving job market, and clean air quality. The life expectancy in Massachusetts is the second highest in the Country. The most obvious drawback is that Massachusetts is the most expensive state to live in with the highest cost of living. Another is the harsh winter conditions, lots of traffic, and subpar infrastructure. The population of Massachusetts is 6.8 million people.