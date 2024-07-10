The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in the United States Today urbazon / E+ / Getty Images

Now that you’ve considered which car you like visually, which one runs the best and where you can get the best financing, there’s one other thing to consider that most car buyers don’t think about. How likely is your car to be stolen? The National Insurance Crime Bureau put together a list of the most stolen vehicles in the last year and what factors played a part in them being stolen. We’ve listed the top ten here, from least likely to be stolen to most likely to be stolen.

Why Does It Matter?

Source: djedzura / Getty Images

A car is a huge investment and one that many people save up for. As you look for vehicles to buy that are reliable, safe and attractive, we want to help you protect your personal wealth by ensuring you get the safe vehicles. A stolen vehicle can increase your insurance premiums in some situations, so our goal is to help you completely avoid this situation whenever possible.

10. Kia Sportage

Source: Marko Ignjatovic / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

How many stolen vehicles were reported in one year: 15, 749

Experts believe that part of the reason these cars are being stolen is because thieves are sharing social media posts that show how to steal them or break into them. From the first half of 2020 to the first half of 2023, insurance claims for vulnerable Kias increased by 1000%. The Kia Sportage has turn-key ignitions, and those are twice as likely to be stolen as vehicles the same age with a push start.

9. Ford F150 Series Pickup

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

How many stolen vehicles were reported in one year: 15,852

Every year, the number of Ford F150 trucks stolen increases. Many thefts are directly from dealerships. Experts encourage buyers to always lock windows and doors when exiting and entering. Never leave the engine running, even if it’s for a few seconds. Turn the car off and take the keys with you no matter how long you’re gone.

8. Kia Forte

Source: tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

How many stolen vehicles were reported in one year: 16,209

Many Kia vehicles lack immobilization technology that makes them easier to steal. In many vehicles, the car won’t start unless the key is in the vehicle, but the Kia Forte lacks this feature. Chicago and Missouri seem to have higher rates of stolen Kias than other places.

7. Honda Civic

Source: supergenijalac / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

How many stolen vehicles were reported in one year: 19,858

The popularity of the Honda Civic may be part of the reason these cars are stolen so often. Honda parts are reliable and can be sold on the black market for more than a complete vehicle in some situations. Honda models run for decades, so even stealing one that is ten or 20 years old can be beneficial, especially because older models lack anti-theft technology.

6. Honda Accord

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

How many stolen vehicles were reported in one year: 20,895

Similar to the Civic, early models of the Accord weren’t equipped with anti-theft technology, but they’re still on the road today, making them a popular target. Hondas are extremely easy to sell because of their reliability, or thieves break them down and sell them for parts.

5. Kia Soul

Source: juanelo242a / Flickr

How many stolen vehicles were reported in one year: 21,001

As with other Kia models, the Soul lacks immobilization technology. In most cars, the steering wheel will lock if the key isn’t present, but the turn-key technology makes it easier for thieves to hot-wire a car. A social media trend also showed users how to steal the car with just a screwdriver, blank key and USB cable, which may have contributed to the number stolen.

4. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

How many stolen vehicles were reported in one year: 23,721

The abundance of useful components included in the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 can be a double-edged sword. They’re great selling points, but also make them targets for thieves. Over time, thieves developed a streamlined way to steal these trucks, where they can open the door and easily steal the car through a device and the OBD port, the same port used to read check engine lights. Experts recommend always locking the vehicle with the key fob or interior lock button.

3. Kia Optima

Source: Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

How many stolen vehicles were reported in one year: 30,204

As with other Kia vehicles on the list, the lack of an electronic immobilization device makes them vulnerable to theft. Even if the key is not in the vehicle, it can still be started with a USB drive and a screwdriver. Kia released some software updates to keep these vehicles safe, but drivers aren’t sure if they are effective yet.

2. Hyundai Sonata

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

How many stolen vehicles were reported in one year: 42,813

The TikTok challenge of 2021 also affected the number of Hyundai Sonatas that were stolen. These videos made it easy for thieves to steal the vehicles because they didn’t have the technology that shuts the car off or locks the steering wheel if the key is absent. Hyundai also offered free software upgrades to prevent theft, but owners still aren’t sure if they will make a difference.

1. Hyundai Elantra

Source: Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

How many stolen vehicles were reported in one year: 48,445

The Hyundai Elantra is an affordable sedan, ideal for families or commuters, but it comes in number one as the car most likely to be stolen. This means even if you save money on the original cost, you may pay the price if you choose this model. States like Delaware, Washington and New York all reported significant increases in theft of the Elantra, and the lack of anti-theft technology continues to be a problem for Hyundai, along with social media videos showing easy ways to steal an Elantra.

