Most Stolen Vehicles in Every State

There are nearly two motor vehicles stolen every minute in the United States, and the problem only appears to be getting worse. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported over 999,100 cases of vehicle theft in the U.S. in 2022, a 7% increase from the previous year, and up nearly 14% from 2020.
Auto theft is a multi-billion dollar enterprise in the United States. While vehicle theft is sometimes committed for nothing more than a joyride, these crimes are mostly committed by professionals who re-sell stolen vehicles or vehicle parts.
Often, vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity. Unattended vehicles are relatively easy targets, especially if unlocked or with keys inside. Still, certain vehicle models are far more likely to be stolen than others. Not surprisingly, many of the most-commonly stolen vehicles are among the most common on American roads, and many of them are relatively valuable and able to command higher prices on the black market.
Using 2022 auto theft data from the NICB, 24/7 Wall St. identified the vehicles most likely to be stolen in every state. For each state, we listed the top five makes and models with the most reported thefts in 2022. Supplemental data on total vehicle thefts and vehicle theft rates are also from the NICB.
The two most commonly stolen vehicles in the U.S. in 2022 were the Chevrolet Silverado and Ford F-Series pickup trucks, with about 49,900 and 48,200 total thefts reported, respectively. Additionally, either the F-Series or the Silverado were among the top five most stolen vehicles in all but six states, and one of the two ranked as the most commonly stolen vehicle in 37 states. With base-model sticker prices starting at around $38,000, the F-Series and Silverado pickups are lucrative targets for thieves. (Here is a look at the cars that hold their value the longest.)
Many of the most commonly stolen vehicles in the U.S. are also the most popular. The F-Series and Silverado were the two best-selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and were the only models to report over half a million unit sales that year. Other models to rank among the 25 best selling — and the 10 most stolen — include the GMC Sierra, the Honda Civic, Accord, and CR-V, and the Toyota Camry.
Other commonly stolen vehicles on this list include models from Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai. In early 2023, videos highlighting weaknesses in the security systems of these vehicles were spread widely across the internet, demonstrating how they can be stolen with nothing more than a screwdriver and USB charger. (Here is a look at America’s least reliable new cars.)
These are the most stolen vehicles in every state.
Alabama
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 491 reported thefts (4.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 463 reported thefts (4.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Dodge Charger; 272 reported thefts (2.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Camry; 262 reported thefts (2.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 243 reported thefts (2.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 209.2 per 100,000 residents — 20th lowest of 50 states (10,616 reported thefts)
Alaska
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 162 reported thefts (9.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 93 reported thefts (5.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: GMC Pickup (Full Size); 80 reported thefts (4.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Dodge Pickup (Full Size); 34 reported thefts (1.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Subaru Legacy; 33 reported thefts (1.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 245.6 per 100,000 residents — 23rd highest of 50 states (1,802 reported thefts)
Arizona
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 1,636 reported thefts (7.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 976 reported thefts (4.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic; 469 reported thefts (2.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: GMC Savana; 454 reported thefts (2.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 434 reported thefts (2.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 294.8 per 100,000 residents — 14th highest of 50 states (21,694 reported thefts)
Arkansas
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 534 reported thefts (6.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 329 reported thefts (4.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: GMC Pickup (Full Size); 203 reported thefts (2.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Dodge Pickup (Full Size); 166 reported thefts (2.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Camry; 139 reported thefts (1.7% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 269.8 per 100,000 residents — 17th highest of 50 states (8,216 reported thefts)
California
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 15,557 reported thefts (7.7% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic; 10,580 reported thefts (5.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 8,930 reported thefts (4.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 7,897 reported thefts (3.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Sonata; 5,592 reported thefts (2.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 520.2 per 100,000 residents — 5th highest of 50 states (203,018 reported thefts)
Colorado
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 2,857 reported thefts (6.7% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 2,249 reported thefts (5.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Kia Sportage; 1,717 reported thefts (4.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Sonata; 1,572 reported thefts (3.7% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Kia Optima; 1,455 reported thefts (3.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 731.3 per 100,000 residents — the highest of 50 states (42,706 reported thefts)
Connecticut
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 343 reported thefts (4.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic; 312 reported thefts (4.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Elantra; 291 reported thefts (4.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda CR-V; 228 reported thefts (3.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Sonata; 215 reported thefts (3.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 195.5 per 100,000 residents — 16th lowest of 50 states (7,091 reported thefts)
Delaware
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 56 reported thefts (3.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 53 reported thefts (2.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic; 52 reported thefts (2.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Nissan Altima; 42 reported thefts (2.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Elantra; 38 reported thefts (2.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 184.5 per 100,000 residents — 15th lowest of 50 states (1,879 reported thefts)
Florida
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 2,030 reported thefts (4.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 1,003 reported thefts (2.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Nissan Altima; 1,000 reported thefts (2.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 992 reported thefts (2.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Camry; 898 reported thefts (2.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 206.9 per 100,000 residents — 18th lowest of 50 states (46,020 reported thefts)
Georgia
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 1,068 reported thefts (4.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Dodge Charger; 703 reported thefts (2.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 666 reported thefts (2.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 619 reported thefts (2.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Camry; 592 reported thefts (2.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 243.9 per 100,000 residents — 24th highest of 50 states (26,612 reported thefts)
Hawaii
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 210 reported thefts (8.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Tacoma; 112 reported thefts (4.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Corolla; 88 reported thefts (3.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Camry; 75 reported thefts (2.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic; 63 reported thefts (2.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 183.2 per 100,000 residents — 14th lowest of 50 states (2,639 reported thefts)
Idaho
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 88 reported thefts (5.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 78 reported thefts (4.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Dodge Pickup (Full Size); 49 reported thefts (2.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic; 44 reported thefts (2.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: GMC Pickup (Full Size); 39 reported thefts (2.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 91.1 per 100,000 residents — 3rd lowest of 50 states (1,766 reported thefts)
Illinois
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Elantra; 1,852 reported thefts (4.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Sonata; 1,624 reported thefts (4.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Kia Optima; 1,397 reported thefts (3.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Kia Sportage; 1,159 reported thefts (3.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Jeep Grand Cherokee; 1,050 reported thefts (2.7% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 307.6 per 100,000 residents — 11th highest of 50 states (38,699 reported thefts)
Indiana
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 669 reported thefts (4.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 596 reported thefts (3.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Malibu; 297 reported thefts (1.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Impala; 272 reported thefts (1.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Dodge Charger; 234 reported thefts (1.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 226.0 per 100,000 residents — 25th lowest of 50 states (15,440 reported thefts)
Iowa
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 302 reported thefts (5.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 220 reported thefts (4.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Impala; 122 reported thefts (2.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Malibu; 105 reported thefts (2.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Camry; 86 reported thefts (1.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 168.1 per 100,000 residents — 11th lowest of 50 states (5,379 reported thefts)
Kansas
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 647 reported thefts (7.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 611 reported thefts (7.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Dodge Pickup (Full Size); 236 reported thefts (2.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic; 184 reported thefts (2.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: GMC Pickup (Full Size); 179 reported thefts (2.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 292.4 per 100,000 residents — 15th highest of 50 states (8,588 reported thefts)
Kentucky
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 426 reported thefts (4.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 364 reported thefts (3.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Camry; 213 reported thefts (2.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Malibu; 165 reported thefts (1.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Fusion; 164 reported thefts (1.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 226.4 per 100,000 residents — 25th highest of 50 states (10,217 reported thefts)
Louisiana
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 726 reported thefts (5.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 542 reported thefts (4.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 386 reported thefts (2.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Nissan Altima; 329 reported thefts (2.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Elantra; 319 reported thefts (2.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 297.1 per 100,000 residents — 13th highest of 50 states (13,638 reported thefts)
Maine
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 49 reported thefts (5.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 27 reported thefts (2.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: GMC Pickup (Full Size); 24 reported thefts (2.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Focus/RS; 15 reported thefts (1.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: GMC Savana; 14 reported thefts (1.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 68.1 per 100,000 residents — 2nd lowest of 50 states (944 reported thefts)
Maryland
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 835 reported thefts (5.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Elantra; 736 reported thefts (4.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Sonata; 544 reported thefts (3.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Camry; 516 reported thefts (3.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic; 399 reported thefts (2.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 260.9 per 100,000 residents — 18th highest of 50 states (16,086 reported thefts)
Massachusetts
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 336 reported thefts (4.7% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Camry; 238 reported thefts (3.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic; 231 reported thefts (3.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda CR-V; 171 reported thefts (2.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 154 reported thefts (2.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 101.5 per 100,000 residents — 4th lowest of 50 states (7,084 reported thefts)
Michigan
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Jeep Grand Cherokee; 1,099 reported thefts (4.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Dodge Charger; 992 reported thefts (3.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chrysler 300 Series; 774 reported thefts (3.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 759 reported thefts (3.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 699 reported thefts (2.7% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 256.7 per 100,000 residents — 21st highest of 50 states (25,753 reported thefts)
Minnesota
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Elantra; 725 reported thefts (4.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Sonata; 681 reported thefts (3.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 525 reported thefts (2.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 448 reported thefts (2.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Kia Sportage; 434 reported thefts (2.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 311.9 per 100,000 residents — 10th highest of 50 states (17,832 reported thefts)
Mississippi
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 388 reported thefts (6.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 308 reported thefts (5.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 168 reported thefts (2.7% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Nissan Altima; 162 reported thefts (2.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Camry; 120 reported thefts (2.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 209.2 per 100,000 residents — 19th lowest of 50 states (6,150 reported thefts)
Missouri
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 1,832 reported thefts (6.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Elantra; 1,403 reported thefts (4.7% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 1,269 reported thefts (4.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Sonata; 1,211 reported thefts (4.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Kia OPTIMA; 1,102 reported thefts (3.7% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 482.6 per 100,000 residents — 6th highest of 50 states (29,815 reported thefts)
Montana
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 176 reported thefts (7.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 151 reported thefts (6.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: GMC Pickup (Full Size); 64 reported thefts (2.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Dodge Pickup (Full Size); 62 reported thefts (2.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Impala; 48 reported thefts (1.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 223.7 per 100,000 residents — 23rd lowest of 50 states (2,512 reported thefts)
Nebraska
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 352 reported thefts (7.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 217 reported thefts (4.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Elantra; 147 reported thefts (2.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 103 reported thefts (2.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: GMC Pickup (Full Size); 101 reported thefts (2.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 257.0 per 100,000 residents — 20th highest of 50 states (5,058 reported thefts)
Nevada
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 1,162 reported thefts (7.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Sonata; 832 reported thefts (5.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 789 reported thefts (5.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic; 512 reported thefts (3.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Kia Optima; 471 reported thefts (3.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 480.8 per 100,000 residents — 7th highest of 50 states (15,279 reported thefts)
New Hampshire
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 37 reported thefts (4.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 23 reported thefts (3.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 18 reported thefts (2.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda CR-V; 17 reported thefts (2.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: GMC Savana; 15 reported thefts (2.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 53.8 per 100,000 residents — the lowest of 50 states (750 reported thefts)
New Jersey
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 769 reported thefts (4.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 472 reported thefts (2.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda CR-V; 471 reported thefts (2.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic; 468 reported thefts (2.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Jeep Grand Cherokee; 391 reported thefts (2.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 174.5 per 100,000 residents — 13th lowest of 50 states (16,165 reported thefts)
New Mexico
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 793 reported thefts (6.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 660 reported thefts (5.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: GMC Pickup (Full Size); 323 reported thefts (2.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Elantra; 316 reported thefts (2.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Dodge Pickup (Full Size); 303 reported thefts (2.7% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 540.6 per 100,000 residents — 4th highest of 50 states (11,424 reported thefts)
New York
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda CR-V; 1,315 reported thefts (4.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 1,154 reported thefts (4.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic; 656 reported thefts (2.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Camry; 635 reported thefts (2.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Jeep Grand Cherokee; 501 reported thefts (1.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 143.9 per 100,000 residents — 7th lowest of 50 states (28,323 reported thefts)
North Carolina
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 801 reported thefts (3.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 735 reported thefts (3.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 589 reported thefts (2.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Camry; 494 reported thefts (2.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic; 487 reported thefts (2.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 220.4 per 100,000 residents — 22nd lowest of 50 states (23,576 reported thefts)
North Dakota
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 111 reported thefts (6.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 107 reported thefts (6.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Impala; 42 reported thefts (2.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Dodge Pickup (Full Size); 40 reported thefts (2.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: GMC Pickup (Full Size); 32 reported thefts (1.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 224.6 per 100,000 residents — 24th lowest of 50 states (1,750 reported thefts)
Ohio
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Elantra; 1,476 reported thefts (4.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Sonata; 1,244 reported thefts (4.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Kia Optima; 900 reported thefts (3.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 887 reported thefts (2.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Kia Sportage; 833 reported thefts (2.7% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 258.3 per 100,000 residents — 19th highest of 50 states (30,361 reported thefts)
Oklahoma
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 1,150 reported thefts (9.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 873 reported thefts (7.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Dodge Pickup (Full Size); 307 reported thefts (2.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 200 reported thefts (1.7% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Tahoe; 195 reported thefts (1.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 298.7 per 100,000 residents — 12th highest of 50 states (12,007 reported thefts)
Oregon
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 1,796 reported thefts (7.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic; 1,176 reported thefts (5.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 1,002 reported thefts (4.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Subaru Legacy; 821 reported thefts (3.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda CR-V; 725 reported thefts (3.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 540.9 per 100,000 residents — 3rd highest of 50 states (22,934 reported thefts)
Pennsylvania
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 679 reported thefts (3.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Sonata; 607 reported thefts (2.7% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Elantra; 597 reported thefts (2.7% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 532 reported thefts (2.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Nissan Altima; 520 reported thefts (2.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 172.7 per 100,000 residents — 12th lowest of 50 states (22,407 reported thefts)
Rhode Island
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 96 reported thefts (5.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Camry; 77 reported thefts (4.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda CR-V; 64 reported thefts (3.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Sonata; 59 reported thefts (3.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Corolla; 57 reported thefts (3.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 164.2 per 100,000 residents — 10th lowest of 50 states (1,796 reported thefts)
South Carolina
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 713 reported thefts (4.7% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 497 reported thefts (3.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 453 reported thefts (3.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Nissan Altima; 321 reported thefts (2.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Camry; 234 reported thefts (1.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 290.5 per 100,000 residents — 16th highest of 50 states (15,345 reported thefts)
South Dakota
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 126 reported thefts (5.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 103 reported thefts (4.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Impala; 89 reported thefts (3.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: GMC Pickup (Full Size); 52 reported thefts (2.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Malibu; 34 reported thefts (1.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 248.3 per 100,000 residents — 22nd highest of 50 states (2,259 reported thefts)
Tennessee
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 865 reported thefts (3.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Elantra; 765 reported thefts (3.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 737 reported thefts (3.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Sonata; 733 reported thefts (3.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Infiniti G37 Coupe; 663 reported thefts (2.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 337.9 per 100,000 residents — 9th highest of 50 states (23,830 reported thefts)
Texas
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 10,820 reported thefts (10.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 9,035 reported thefts (8.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: GMC Pickup (Full Size); 4,325 reported thefts (4.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Dodge Pickup (Full Size); 2,445 reported thefts (2.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Tahoe; 2,076 reported thefts (2.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 350.1 per 100,000 residents — 8th highest of 50 states (105,133 reported thefts)
Utah
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 529 reported thefts (7.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic; 291 reported thefts (4.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 274 reported thefts (3.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 232 reported thefts (3.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Dodge Pickup (Full Size); 140 reported thefts (2.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 209.5 per 100,000 residents — 21st lowest of 50 states (7,082 reported thefts)
Vermont
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 34 reported thefts (3.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda CR-V; 33 reported thefts (3.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 30 reported thefts (2.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Subaru Outback; 29 reported thefts (2.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic; 23 reported thefts (2.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 160.6 per 100,000 residents — 8th lowest of 50 states (1,039 reported thefts)
Virginia
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 430 reported thefts (3.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 402 reported thefts (2.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Elantra; 346 reported thefts (2.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Camry; 345 reported thefts (2.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic; 342 reported thefts (2.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 164.2 per 100,000 residents — 9th lowest of 50 states (14,256 reported thefts)
Washington
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 4,121 reported thefts (8.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Civic; 3,267 reported thefts (7.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 2,613 reported thefts (5.6% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 1,575 reported thefts (3.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda CR-V; 1,338 reported thefts (2.9% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 603.5 per 100,000 residents — 2nd highest of 50 states (46,990 reported thefts)
West Virginia
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 103 reported thefts (5.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 90 reported thefts (4.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Toyota Camry; 27 reported thefts (1.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Focus/RS; 25 reported thefts (1.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Jeep Wrangler/PHEV; 22 reported thefts (1.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 115.3 per 100,000 residents — 5th lowest of 50 states (2,046 reported thefts)
Wisconsin
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Elantra; 697 reported thefts (6.0% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Hyundai Sonata; 495 reported thefts (4.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Kia Sportage; 482 reported thefts (4.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Kia Soul; 383 reported thefts (3.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Kia Forte; 379 reported thefts (3.2% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 198.7 per 100,000 residents — 17th lowest of 50 states (11,709 reported thefts)
Wyoming
- Most stolen vehicle in 2022: Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size); 42 reported thefts (5.5% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 2nd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Ford Pickup (Full Size); 39 reported thefts (5.1% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 3rd most stolen vehicle in 2022: Dodge Pickup (Full Size); 26 reported thefts (3.4% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 4th most stolen vehicle in 2022: GMC Pickup (Full Size); 18 reported thefts (2.3% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- 5th most stolen vehicle in 2022: Honda Accord; 14 reported thefts (1.8% of all vehicle thefts in state)
- Total vehicle thefts in 2022: 132.4 per 100,000 residents — 6th lowest of 50 states (770 reported thefts)
