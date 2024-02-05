Most Stolen Vehicles in Every State

There are nearly two motor vehicles stolen every minute in the United States, and the problem only appears to be getting worse. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported over 999,100 cases of vehicle theft in the U.S. in 2022, a 7% increase from the previous year, and up nearly 14% from 2020.

Auto theft is a multi-billion dollar enterprise in the United States. While vehicle theft is sometimes committed for nothing more than a joyride, these crimes are mostly committed by professionals who re-sell stolen vehicles or vehicle parts.

Often, vehicle theft is a crime of opportunity. Unattended vehicles are relatively easy targets, especially if unlocked or with keys inside. Still, certain vehicle models are far more likely to be stolen than others. Not surprisingly, many of the most-commonly stolen vehicles are among the most common on American roads, and many of them are relatively valuable and able to command higher prices on the black market.

Using 2022 auto theft data from the NICB, 24/7 Wall St. identified the vehicles most likely to be stolen in every state. For each state, we listed the top five makes and models with the most reported thefts in 2022. Supplemental data on total vehicle thefts and vehicle theft rates are also from the NICB.

The two most commonly stolen vehicles in the U.S. in 2022 were the Chevrolet Silverado and Ford F-Series pickup trucks, with about 49,900 and 48,200 total thefts reported, respectively. Additionally, either the F-Series or the Silverado were among the top five most stolen vehicles in all but six states, and one of the two ranked as the most commonly stolen vehicle in 37 states. With base-model sticker prices starting at around $38,000, the F-Series and Silverado pickups are lucrative targets for thieves. (Here is a look at the cars that hold their value the longest.)

Many of the most commonly stolen vehicles in the U.S. are also the most popular. The F-Series and Silverado were the two best-selling vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and were the only models to report over half a million unit sales that year. Other models to rank among the 25 best selling — and the 10 most stolen — include the GMC Sierra, the Honda Civic, Accord, and CR-V, and the Toyota Camry.

Other commonly stolen vehicles on this list include models from Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai. In early 2023, videos highlighting weaknesses in the security systems of these vehicles were spread widely across the internet, demonstrating how they can be stolen with nothing more than a screwdriver and USB charger. (Here is a look at America’s least reliable new cars.)

