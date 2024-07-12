5 Under $50 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now narvikk / Getty Images

Dividend stocks offer investors the opportunity to increase investment total return.

Companies that pay dependable dividends help generate passive income streams.

Dividend stocks are a trusted choice among investors. They offer a secure income stream and a promising path for total return, which is a measure of investment performance that includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time.

Let's take a closerlook at total return. If you purchase a stock at $20 that offers a 3% dividend, and the stock price rises to $22 within a year, your total return is 13%. This is calculated by adding the 10% increase in stock price to the 3% dividend.

As mentioned, dividend stocks are a reliable way for investors to generate passive income streams, significantly contributing to the overall portfolio performance.

We screenedour 24/7 Wall St. dividend stock database for quality stocks priced under $50 that offer solid and dependable dividends and still have outstanding upside potential. Five companies are terrific additions to portfolios now; all are rated Buy at top firms on Wall Street.

Altria

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images

This tobacco companyoffers value investors a great entry point. Now trading at a cheap 8.8 times estimated 2025 earnings, it pays a rich 8.84% dividend. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.

The company provides cigarettesprimarily under the Marlboro brand, as well as:

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild brand

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches.

It sells its tobacco products primarilyto wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria used to own over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A. (NYSE: BUD), the world's largest brewer. The company sold 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering. That represents 18% of the holdings, but it still leaves a hefty 8% of the outstanding shares in their back pocket. They also announced a $2.4 billion stock repurchase plan partially funded by the sale.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Source: a4-nieuwsnl / Flickr

This top company remainsa solid pharmaceutical stock to own long-term, offering an outstanding entry point and a massive 5.83% dividend. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE: BMY) discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide.

The company offers productsin hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes.

The company’s products include:

Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Opdivo for anti-cancer indications

Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF and for the treatment of DVT/PE

Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis

The company also provides:

Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia

Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma

Abraxane, a protein-bound chemotherapy product

Implicit for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia

Cisco

Source: Dan Krauss / Getty Images

This is a mega-cap tech leader for more conservative accounts that pays a very solid 3.50% dividend. Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in:

The Americas

Europe

The Middle East

Africa

The Asia Pacific

Japan

China

The company also offers a switching portfolio that encompasses campus switching as well as:

Data center switching

Enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure and reliable connectivity to campus, data center, and branch networks

Wireless products include wireless access points and controllers

Compute portfolio including the Cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization

In addition, it provides Internet for future products consisting of:

Routed optical networking

5G

Silicon, and optics solutions

Collaboration products, such as meetings, collaboration devices, calling, contact center, and communication platform as a service

End-to-end security product consists of network security, cloud security, security endpoints, unified threat management, and zero trust

Optimized application experiences products including full-stack observability and network assurance

Further, the company offers a range of service and support options for its customers, including technical support advanced services, and advisory services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers.

Comerica

Source: RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Based in Dallas, this fast-growingbanking center giant pays a substantial 6.07% dividend. Comerica Inc. (NYSE: CMA) provides various financial products and services.

The companyoperates through:

Commercial banking

Retail banking

Wealth management

Finance segments

The Commercial Banksegment offers:

Commercial loans and lines of credit

Deposits

Cash management

Capital market products

International trade finance

Letters of credit

Foreign exchange management services

Loan syndication services

Payment and card services for small and middle-market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities

The Retail Bank segment provides:

Personal financial services, such as consumer lending

Consumer deposit gathering

Mortgage loan origination and various

Consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit

Residential mortgage loans and commercial products and services to micro-businesses.

The Wealth Managementsegment offers products and services comprising:

Fiduciary

Private banking

Retirement

Investment management and advisory

Investment banking and brokerage services

Annuity products and life, disability, and long-term care insurance products

The Finance segmentengages in the securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities.

Comericaoperates in:

Texas

California

Michigan

Arizona

Florida

Canada

Mexico

Verizon Communications

Source: RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This top telecommunications company offers tremendous value trading at just 8.7 times estimated 2025 earnings and pays investors a hefty 6.71% dividend. Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ) through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide.

It operatesin two segments:

Verizon Consumer Group

Verizon Business Group

The Consumer segmentprovides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements; and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks, as well as related equipment and devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other wireless-enabled connected devices.

The segmentalso offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States and Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network.

The Business segmentprovides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including:

FWA broadband

Data

Video and conferencing

Corporate networking

Security and managed network

Local and long-distance voice

Network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally

