5 Ultra-Yield S&P 500 Stocks Are a Steal Now ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Investors love dividend stocks because they provide dependable income and give investors a great opportunity for solid total return. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation.

At 247 Wall St., we always like to remind our readers about the impact total return has on portfolios because it is one of the best ways to help improve the chances for overall investing success. Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value plus dividends.

While the Magnificent Seven, especially Nvidia Inc (NASDAQ: NVDA), have driven the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to new all-time highs, most are wildly overbought. By comparison, most of the venerable index still trades at reasonable levels.

We decided to screen the Ultra-Yield dividend stocks in the S&P 500, looking for bargains, and found five companies the dividend investors should grab now as they are steals, and if we see a broad market advance, they could get snapped up pronto. All are rated Buy at top Wall Street firms.

Altria

This maker of tobacco products offers value investors a great entry point now and a rich 9.63% dividend. Through its subsidiaries, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States.

The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand;

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild brand

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches.

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria owns over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer.

Comerica

Based in Dallas, this fast-growing banking center giant pays a substantial 5.80% dividend. Comerica, Inc. (NYSE: CMA) provides various financial products and services.

The company operates through:

Commercial banking

Retail banking

Wealth management

Finance segments

The Commercial Bank segment offers:

Commercial loans and lines of credit

Deposits

Cash management

Capital market products

International trade finance

Letters of credit

Foreign exchange management services

Loan syndication services

Payment and card services for small and middle-market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities

The Retail Bank segment provides:

Personal financial services, such as consumer lending

Consumer deposit gathering

Mortgage loan origination and various

Consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit

Residential mortgage loans and commercial products and services to micro-businesses.

The Wealth Management segment offers products and services comprising:

Fiduciary

Private banking

Retirement

Investment management and advisory

Investment banking and brokerage services

Annuity products and life, disability, and long-term care insurance products

The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities.

Comerica operates in:

Texas

California

Michigan

Arizona

Florida

Canada

Mexico.

Kinder Morgan

This is one of the top energy stocks and remains a favorite across Wall Street, paying a dependable 6.55% dividend. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas, Products, Terminals, and CO2 segments.

The Natural Gas Pipelines segment:

Owns and operates the interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and underground storage systems

Natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities

Natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems

Liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities

The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, crude oil and condensate pipelines, associated product terminals, and petroleum OKEpipeline transmit facilities.

The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that store and handle various commodities, including:

Gasoline

Diesel fuel

Chemicals

Ethanol

Metals

Petroleum coke

Owns tankers

Lastly, the CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 to recover and produce crude oil from mature oil fields and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gasoline processing plants, as well as a natural oil pipeline system in West Texas. It holds and runs approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 144 terminals.

Pfizer

This top pharmaceutical stock was a massive winner in the COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes but has been crushed as many are not getting boosters. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide and pays a hefty 6.18% dividend.

The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including:

Cardiovascular metabolic and women’s health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands;

Biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and

Sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands

Pfizer also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as:

Pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, tick-borne encephalitis, and COVID-19 under the Comirnaty/BNT162b2, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Trumenba, and the Prevnar family brands;

Biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands a

Amyloidosis, hemophilia, and endocrine diseases under the Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands

Verizon Communications

This top telecommunications company currently offers tremendous value and pays investors a stellar 6.70% dividend. Verizon Communications, Inc (NYSE: VZ) is one of the largest US telecom companies. It provides wireless and wireline services to retail, enterprise, and wholesale customers.

The company’s wireless network serves approximately 120 million mobile connections with 115 million postpaid subscribers. Verizon’s wireline business has undergone a period of secular decline due to wireless substitution and cable competition.

Verizon also provides:

Converged communications, information, and entertainment services over America’s most advanced fiber-optic network

Integrated business solutions to customers worldwide.

