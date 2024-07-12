Forget Oracle: This Stock Is the Next Millionaire Maker Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For decades, Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) reigned supreme in the enterprise software market. Their relational database management systems (RDBMS) became the backbone of countless businesses, propelling the company to explosive growth in the 1980s and 90s. Investing $1,000 into Oracle at IPO would now be worth over $1,000,000.

However, the tech landscape is constantly evolving, with new players regularly emerging to challenge the status quo. One such company is ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW). This company is making waves with its innovative cloud-based approach to enterprise workflow automation.

ServiceNow’s strong revenue growth, coupled with its expanding customer base and innovative product pipeline, suggests it has the potential to outperform traditional enterprise software giants like Oracle and deliver significant returns for shareholders.

Of course, Oracle’s legacy is still undeniable. But ServiceNow presents a compelling case for the future, potentially becoming a millionaire-maker stock. Let’s look at exactly why this company is so promising:

ServiceNow’s Growth

ServiceNow’s growth over the past few years has been nothing short of impressive. Revenue has consistently remained high and exceeded expectations. For the quarter ending March 31, 2024, ServiceNow raked in a staggering $2.603 billion, reflecting a robust 24.19% increase compared to the same period last year.

Of course, this impressive growth exceeds beyond just a single quarter, too. Over the twelve months ending March 31, 2024, ServiceNow’s annual revenue reached $9.478 billion, marking a significant 24.4% year-over-year increase.

This surge isn’t limited to a niche market, either. ServiceNow regularly attracts a diverse and expanding customer base. More and more companies are turning to ServiceNow’s platform, signaling significant potential for continued growth.

Potential Edge over Oracle

All of that data-driven growth is great, but how is ServiceNow going to compete against a giant like Oracle? Well, ServiceNow has capitalized on the growing trend towards cloud-based technologies. This shift can provide many advantages to ServiceNow, such as:

Flexibility: Cloud-based products offer better flexibility. ServiceNow allows companies to easily scale their usage up or down as needed, potentially saving many companies money.

Cloud-based products offer better flexibility. ServiceNow allows companies to easily scale their usage up or down as needed, potentially saving many companies money. Cost-Efficiency: Cloud-based platforms also eliminate the need for expensive startup equipment and software licenses. They’re cheaper to own for many companies compared to more traditional solutions. Plus, ServiceNow can handle updates and maintenance, eliminating the need for companies to invest in substantial IT departments.

Cloud-based platforms also eliminate the need for expensive startup equipment and software licenses. They’re cheaper to own for many companies compared to more traditional solutions. Plus, ServiceNow can handle updates and maintenance, eliminating the need for companies to invest in substantial IT departments. Workflow Automation: ServiceNow focuses on making business processes more efficient through automation. This can help companies save money by streamlining their operations.

While there is tons of competition out there for ServiceNow, its unique focus on automation makes it a solid contender in the industry.

ServiceNow’s Innovation

ServiceNow isn’t just relying on its current products, either. The company has consistently demonstrated its ability to automate. It is consistently developing new features to stay ahead of the competition. Here are some places the company is focusing on:

AI Integrations: ServiceNow is embracing AI’s potential and actively looking to integrate it into its platform. This integration could potentially allow for features like “intelligent automation” and even chatbots to help streamline workflows even more.

ServiceNow is embracing AI’s potential and actively looking to integrate it into its platform. This integration could potentially allow for features like “intelligent automation” and even chatbots to help streamline workflows even more. Machine Learning: Similarly to AI, machine-learning algorithms are being used by ServiceNow to automate mundane tasks and personalize its platform. This approach can potentially improve efficiency even further.

Similarly to AI, machine-learning algorithms are being used by ServiceNow to automate mundane tasks and personalize its platform. This approach can potentially improve efficiency even further. Emerging Technologies: ServiceNow is keen to take advantage of emerging technologies, like AI. As technology continues to advance, ServiceNow can leverage them to gain a competitive advantage against more traditional companies.

ServiceNow’s primary strength lies in its consistent integration of new features and emerging technologies, ensuring its products are future-proof. Other companies may not prioritize this or may take longer to leverage new technological advancements.

Future Challenges and Ever-Present Risks

Investing always has some risk, and ServiceNow is no different. This company does seem promising, especially when you look at the data. However, there are some key risks that can hinder its growth:

Competition: Established companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Oracle are unlikely to step aside easily. ServiceNow will need to fit tooth and nail to secure an edge over these established companies.

Established companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Oracle are unlikely to step aside easily. ServiceNow will need to fit tooth and nail to secure an edge over these established companies. Security Concerns: Security is vital for companies, and migrating to a cloud-based platform raises many concerns. ServiceNow must mitigate this risk by investing in security measures and ensuring transparency.

Security is vital for companies, and migrating to a cloud-based platform raises many concerns. ServiceNow must mitigate this risk by investing in security measures and ensuring transparency. Integration Complexities: Many companies prioritize integration, as they tend to use several different software programs. ServiceNow isn’t necessarily able to integrate with all these different programs currently.

Despite these challenges, ServiceNow is actively taking steps to be better, and their past performance has proven that they can lap up some of the market share. Still, ServiceNow doesn’t always perform well on the stock market and is still a risky investment.