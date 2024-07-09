10 Popular AI Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence by mikemacmarketing / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Artificial intelligence is taking the world by storm, transforming industries from technology to healthcare to education. There is hardly any part of the economy that isn’t being touched by AI, which also leads to tons of investing opportunities.

Yes, there are many companies directly involved in AI that you can invest in. However, there are also tons of companies that aren’t directly developing AI but instead updating their products to include it. When finding an AI company to invest in, it’s important to consider both types – not just getting hung up on AI development companies.

Even with a limited budget of $200, fractional shares allow you to invest in some of the leading AI companies. Many investment platforms allow you to purchase fractional shares in most companies these days, so you no longer have to shop around according to the share price.

1. Palantir Technologies

Source: imaginima / E+ via Getty Images

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is a specialist in data mining and machine learning. Therefore, they’re a natural investment for those looking for exposure to the AI industry. For the most part, they largely focus on government contracts, particularly for intelligence and defense. Their software allows the government and other clients to analyze massive sets of data to identify patterns and actionable insights.

2. UiPath

Source: IM Imagery / Shutterstock.com

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in the robotics automation industry. As you might guess, they are a natural developer and user of AI software. Their software already uses AI to automate repetitive tasks across many industries. Their robots streamline workflow and improve efficiency. Because they’re already well-established, they’re likely to benefit from further developments in AI technology.

3. Duolingo

Source: Shark9208888 / Shutterstock.com

Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) is known for its gamified language app that teaches millions of users dozens of languages. They’re also quietly taking advantage of AI to make their learning experience more personalized and even automate task grading. With the use of AI, their language learning software can diversify and use more natural language for teaching.

4. NVIDIA

Source: BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a huge chipmaker and a favorite amongst investors. This company is not currently directly involved in AI. However, their chips are the hardware many AI companies use for development. You have to have physical hardware to power AI, and NVIDIA is in a great position to take advantage of that.

5. Microsoft

Source: wellesenterprises / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is an obvious investment for AI enthusiasts. Microsoft is a software giant and a clear leader in their industry, putting them in a great position to develop new AI software and integrate AI into their popular products. They have made a significant investment in AI through their partnership with OpenAI (the creators of ChatGPT). Their Azure cloud platform offers tons of AI tools and services for businesses already.

6. Alphabet

Source: MT.PHOTOSTOCK / Shutterstock.com

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) is Google’s parent company and a major player in the AI industry. Their DeepMind research lab is actively creating new AI technology and tackling complex problems with artificial intelligence. It’s likely that this tech company will become an even bigger AI player in the future.

7. Amazon

Source: Shutterstock

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is another one of those companies that aren’t directly developing AI, but they are in a fantastic position to take advantage of it. This e-commerce giant is beginning to leverage AI in all sorts of different tasks, ranging from warehouse automation systems to targeting advertising. As AI continues to develop, it’s likely that Amazon will continue to take advantage of it in new, innovative ways.

Amazon could easily reach $300 per share.

8. Meta Platforms

Source: Baloch 1311 / Shutterstock.com

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is Facebook’s parent company. Surprisingly, this company is heavily invested in AI, especially as it continues to develop the metaverse, a virtual reality space where users can interact and work. Their AI research has largely focused on things like computer vision and building realistic, adaptive virtual environments.

9. Baidu

Source: Ivan Marc / Shutterstock.com

China’s leading tech giant is Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU). While most AI development has taken place within the United States, this Chinese company is currently trying to catch up and is actively developing AI technologies. They utilize AI in their search engine, similar to Google. They’re also developing self-driving cars and smart assistant technologies.

10. Tesla

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty Images News via Getty Images

While not a purely AI company, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) heavily utilizes AI in its self-driving cars. They’re also developing self-driving technology, which takes advantage of modern AI technology. AI is also being utilized in their manufacturing and optimization of battery life.

