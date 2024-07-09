Investing

10 Popular AI Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now

intelligence | Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence
Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence by mikemacmarketing / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
Kristin Hitchcock
Published:

Artificial intelligence is taking the world by storm, transforming industries from technology to healthcare to education. There is hardly any part of the economy that isn’t being touched by AI, which also leads to tons of investing opportunities.

Yes, there are many companies directly involved in AI that you can invest in. However, there are also tons of companies that aren’t directly developing AI but instead updating their products to include it. When finding an AI company to invest in, it’s important to consider both types – not just getting hung up on AI development companies.

Even with a limited budget of $200, fractional shares allow you to invest in some of the leading AI companies. Many investment platforms allow you to purchase fractional shares in most companies these days, so you no longer have to shop around according to the share price.

1. Palantir Technologies

Source: imaginima / E+ via Getty Images
This company is at the forefront of AI technology.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is a specialist in data mining and machine learning. Therefore, they’re a natural investment for those looking for exposure to the AI industry. For the most part, they largely focus on government contracts, particularly for intelligence and defense. Their software allows the government and other clients to analyze massive sets of data to identify patterns and actionable insights.

2. UiPath

Large Production Line with Industrial Robot Arms at Modern Bright Factory. Solar Panels are being Assembled on Conveyor. Automated Manufacturing Facility
Source: IM Imagery / Shutterstock.com
Automation robots will likely make heavy use of AI in the future.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is a leader in the robotics automation industry. As you might guess, they are a natural developer and user of AI software. Their software already uses AI to automate repetitive tasks across many industries. Their robots streamline workflow and improve efficiency. Because they’re already well-established, they’re likely to benefit from further developments in AI technology.

3. Duolingo

Translate text, International language translation search concept with magnifying glass. Concept of online translation from foreign language
Source: Shark9208888 / Shutterstock.com
Duolingo has been helping users learn other languages for years. Now, they may just use AI to do that.

Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) is known for its gamified language app that teaches millions of users dozens of languages. They’re also quietly taking advantage of AI to make their learning experience more personalized and even automate task grading. With the use of AI, their language learning software can diversify and use more natural language for teaching.

4. NVIDIA

Nvidia
Source: BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
NVIDIA develops hardware that runs many AI software programs.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a huge chipmaker and a favorite amongst investors. This company is not currently directly involved in AI. However, their chips are the hardware many AI companies use for development. You have to have physical hardware to power AI, and NVIDIA is in a great position to take advantage of that.

5. Microsoft

Source: wellesenterprises / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Microsoft is at the forefront of AI technology and will likely stay there well into the future.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is an obvious investment for AI enthusiasts. Microsoft is a software giant and a clear leader in their industry, putting them in a great position to develop new AI software and integrate AI into their popular products. They have made a significant investment in AI through their partnership with OpenAI (the creators of ChatGPT). Their Azure cloud platform offers tons of AI tools and services for businesses already.

6. Alphabet

SEO Search Engine Optimization concept. Businessman touch AI, SEO icon on websites to rank search engines or SEO. Search with Ai assistant, search on screen. Artificial Intelligence data technology
Source: MT.PHOTOSTOCK / Shutterstock.com
Google could easily utilize AI in its search engine, which millions of people use every day.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) is Google’s parent company and a major player in the AI industry. Their DeepMind research lab is actively creating new AI technology and tackling complex problems with artificial intelligence. It’s likely that this tech company will become an even bigger AI player in the future.

7. Amazon

AI Stock Chart
Source: Shutterstock
Amazon may not directly invest in AI, but they are constantly looking at ways to be more efficient.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is another one of those companies that aren’t directly developing AI, but they are in a fantastic position to take advantage of it. This e-commerce giant is beginning to leverage AI in all sorts of different tasks, ranging from warehouse automation systems to targeting advertising. As AI continues to develop, it’s likely that Amazon will continue to take advantage of it in new, innovative ways.

Amazon could easily reach $300 per share.

8. Meta Platforms

mobile screen Facebook fac"Exploring new horizons and embracing the journey of life. 🌟 Passionate about connecting with like-minded souls,
Source: Baloch 1311 / Shutterstock.com
Facebook is an extremely popular app, and Meta is constantly looking for new ways to improve it.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is Facebook’s parent company. Surprisingly, this company is heavily invested in AI, especially as it continues to develop the metaverse, a virtual reality space where users can interact and work. Their AI research has largely focused on things like computer vision and building realistic, adaptive virtual environments.

9. Baidu

China flag in the center of a circuit board. Concept of leadership in technology, artificial intelligence or digital cryptocurrencies
Source: Ivan Marc / Shutterstock.com
This company is one of China’s main tech companies and is readily investing in AI.

China’s leading tech giant is Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU). While most AI development has taken place within the United States, this Chinese company is currently trying to catch up and is actively developing AI technologies. They utilize AI in their search engine, similar to Google. They’re also developing self-driving cars and smart assistant technologies.

10. Tesla

Tesla dealer
Source: Brandon Bell / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Tesla is a well-known car company that invests heavily in self-driving car technology.

While not a purely AI company, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) heavily utilizes AI in its self-driving cars. They’re also developing self-driving technology, which takes advantage of modern AI technology. AI is also being utilized in their manufacturing and optimization of battery life.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored)

Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today.

Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month.

Click here now to get started.
Read more: Investing, 10 ai stocks to buy, AI stock list, Best AI stocks, Popular AI stocks, Popular AI Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now, What is the best AI stock to buy right now?, Which company is leading the AI race?

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

5 Sizzling Cathie Wood ARK Investment Stocks Trade Under $10 and Have Huge...

4 'Strong Buy' Stocks With Big Upside Potential Have Expected Dividend Hikes...

Tuesday's Top Wall Street Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: ConocoPhillips,...

5 Damaged Dow Jones Industrial Dividend Leaders Have Huge 2024 Comeback...