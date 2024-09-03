If the Market Has a Pullback, This AI Stock Is the One to Buy Canva | pinglabel from Getty Images and pick-uppath from Getty Images Signature

In the video clip below from a recent episode of The AI Investor Podcast from 24/7 Wall St., the team introduces Synopsys (NASDAQ: SNPS), a key player in the field of electronic design automation (EDA), which involves designing chips through software rather than the manual methods used in the early days of semiconductors.

Synopsys, along with its main competitor Cadence, dominates this essential yet niche market. The team highlights the attractive dynamics of this sector, especially given the growing complexity and demand for advanced chip designs in the AI era. Despite its strong position, Synopsys faces the challenge of a high valuation, trading at 50 times earnings, which may appear expensive to some investors. However, the recent 20% drop in its stock price presents a potential buying opportunity for those who believe in its long-term growth prospects.

Synopsys is not just a stable, foundational company; it’s also poised to benefit from the AI-driven future. As AI technology advances, the need for sophisticated chip designs is becoming more critical, and the ability to design these chips through software is increasingly essential. Synopsys is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend, especially as AI itself becomes a tool in improving chip design.

The company has shown consistent growth, with profits increasing from $266 million in 2016 to $1.5 billion today, demonstrating its ability to compound growth over time. While its current valuation might deter some investors, the lesson from companies like Nvidia suggests that high PE ratios might not be as concerning if the underlying earnings growth is robust. Synopsys, with its crucial role in the semiconductor industry and strong growth potential, is a stock to consider, especially during market downturns when it becomes more attractively priced. In the case of Synopsys, the explosive growth in demand for advanced chip design due to AI could justify the higher valuation.

The key takeaway is that investors should look beyond simple valuation metrics and focus on the potential for significant earnings growth, especially in foundational companies like Synopsys that are integral to the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

