Why Jim Cramer Is Right About These 2 Stock Picks

Mad Money host Jim Cramer has a lot to say about a wide range of stocks. As one of the most influential figures in the mainstream financial media, there’s sure to be a long line of investors hoping to call in to get his viewpoint on specific publicly traded names. After all, he did foresee the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 coming.

In this piece, we’ll look at two beaten-down stocks that I think Jim Cramer is right to be bullish on. The following names have been unfairly dragged down amid the summer season of volatility. And with numerous long-term growth drivers, dip-buyers may wish to jump in while market sentiment is still mixed-to-mildly negative.

Of course, no investing guru can get every pick spot-on. That said, when it comes to these two firms, I think Cramer will be proven right in a big-time way after the rather upsetting seasonal period of quarterly earnings comes to a close.

The recent tech slide has weighed heavily on some mega-cap tech stars, some of which Jim Cramer is a fan of.

Apple and Microsoft shares could fare well from here, even if they’re not done bottoming.

Apple

Cramer said Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the “quarterback of any portfolio” and the company just unveiled a slew of intriguing new gadgets this Monday at its glowtime event. Undoubtedly, investors were not enthused, as AAPL shares trailed the market, sagging amid the event at an alarming pace before finishing the day flat.

In a prior piece, I urged investors to be cautious ahead of the Sept. 9 event, noting that keynotes tend to underwhelm and that most of the exciting news was probably already shown off at the WWDC 2024 event earlier this year. Despite the initial muted reaction from investors, I did think the keynote saw some notable and underrated positives that could be subject to analyst price target hikes in the coming weeks.

Of course, there was the new iPhone 16 line with a new camera button and an A17 chip based on the all-new Arm Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) V9 architecture, which is better for AI applications. Additionally, we got a closer look at Apple Intelligence. Of course, AI has the potential to be a game-changer for Apple. However, the biggest under-the-radar innovation from the keynote was in AirPods.

Indeed, the AirPods lineup got a nice refresh. The much-improved active noise cancellation (ANC), better battery life, and other quality-of-life improvements are appreciated. However, the hearing health features set AirPods apart from the pack, showing that the legendary earbuds are far more than just for enjoying digital audio.

The company’s AirPods Pro 2 can also act as a clinical-grade hearing aid, helping enhance audio in the real world. That profound feature shows innovation is still alive and well at Apple. And given how discrete and cool-looking AirPods are, I have no doubt that the new buds will be a hit among those who use hearing aids.

Jim Cramer has famously touted Apple stock as a name to own, not trade. He’s been right to stand by the name, even in times of immense pressure. And he’ll probably be right again as he stays upbeat post-keynote.

Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock could find itself flirting with August lows of around $395 per share again as the market sell-off picks up speed. Despite the 13% correction, Cramer remains confident in the stock as it continues to improve to its generative AI growth drivers.

Indeed, Cramer has been a vocal fan of the company’s top boss, CEO Satya Nadella. As Microsoft continues doing its best to advance and further monetize its AI Copilot, perhaps MSFT shares are more of a bargain than an overheated tech titan to be sold as tech rolls over.

At writing, the $3 trillion software giant goes for 34.3 times trailing price-to-earnings (P/E). Not a bad deal as far as AI stocks are concerned. Additionally, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) recently suggested the firm could offer a “cleaner” look into Azure.

Undoubtedly, Azure has been one of Microsoft’s most heated growth drivers lately. Should Microsoft clear the air on Azure’s path, look for MSFT stock to be the recipient of a few price target hikes.