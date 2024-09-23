Are the 1990s Already Vintage? Antique Stores Sell These Toys for Big Bucks BadWolff / Shutterstock.com

Your garage could be holding hidden treasure. The 1990s were a great time for kids’ toys. Changing technology from the era, such as video games and VHS tapes, have become collectible. Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever



The transition from the 1980s to the 1990s significantly affected the toy market as kid’s attention shifted toward screens and video games. However, this isn’t to say that the 90s lacked valuable toys that may still be sitting on a shelf in your garage. With this in mind, we can look at some of the items you may have lying around to sell and put some cash toward that big vacation you’ve been looking forward to.

1. Beanie Babies

dominiquegodbout / Flickr

Potential value: Up to $43,000

When it comes to some of the most valuable 1990s toys, Beanie Babies are among the best known. While their value has diminished recently, Princess Diana or Valentino are worth tens of thousands.

2. Furby

svalavin / Shutterstock.com

Potential value: Up to $500

Something of a competitor to Beanie Babies in the latter part of the 1990s, this almost creepy toy became mega-popular after its release. Limited edition Furbies, depending on the model, can go for up to $500.

3. Magic: The Gathering Cards

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Potential value: up to $30,000

After being released in 1993, Magic: The Gathering became a smash hit as a card game you could play with friends. The first generation of cards can easily net you thousands, while sealed decks can earn that many times.

4. Mario Kart N64

2014 Nintendo of America / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Potential value: $21,000

One of the most popular games released for the Nintendo 64 console in 1997, Mario Kart N64 was a smash hit. If you can find a closed-in-box copy and get it professionally graded, it’s worth close to $21,000.

5. Playmobil Toys

Zarateman / Wikimedia Commons

Potential value: Up to $500

Playmobil toys were and are still awesome. It is ideal for giving younger children for hours of entertainment. If you have any of these lying around, especially the Victorian Mansions or Knight’s castles, you could be sitting on a few hundred dollars in value.

6. Pink Splendor Barbie

Kristy Sparow / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Potential value: $1,000

One of a few limited edition Barbie dolls from the 1980s, the Pink Splendor doll is one of the most valuable. If your parents just happened to keep this in the garage, it’s worth a good chunk.

7. Deluxe Talkboy

Y2kcrazyjoker4 / Wikimedia Commons

Potential value: $1,000

This amazing child’s toy made famous in the film Home Alone 2, has been collectible ever since. If you have one lying around, even without the box, it can be worth up to $1,000.

8. McDonald’s Happy Meals

Jonathan McIntosh / Wikimedia Commons

Potential value: $150

Ironically, sometimes free toys are among the most valuable things. In this case, if you kept the Halloween Happy Meal buckets from McDonald’s, the set goes for up to $150 on eBay.

9. Disney VHS Tapes

Michiel1972 / Wikimedia Commons

Potential value: Up to $1,000

Less of a toy and more of a way for parents to entertain their children for 90 minutes, Disney’s VHS tapes from the 1990s can be hugely valuable. A copy of Beauty and the Beast on VHS in great condition sold for as much as $10,000 a few years ago.

10. Harry Potter Books

matt_bloomers / Flickr

Potential value: Up to $5,000

One of the most successful book series of all time, the first Harry Potter books began the series in the 1990s. Only 500 initial copies and a few hundred were released to the public. If you have one, you can expect at least $5,000 for it.

