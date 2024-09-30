Decluttering Your Garage? Don't Throw Away These Valuable 1980s Toys! Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The 1980s were a period of big change in the toy world. Many toys from this decade remain hugely collectible. You might be sitting on a fortune just collecting dust in your garage.



While you might think that your garage is full of old clutter, the reality is that you might have hundreds if not thousands of dollars in toys just waiting to be sold. Many of the toys you and I played with as children have been doing far more than collecting dust. Instead, some of these toys have quietly gained a following willing to pay top dollar for valuable and rare toys spanning various genres.

1. Cabbage Patch Kids

William McKeehan / Flickr

Potential value: $100 – $1,000

If you happen to have some Cabbage Patch kids hanging around, you might be able to get around $100. However, if you have a Xavier Roberts doll, add another zero or find a James Dudley and ask for up to $3,000.

2. Optimus Prime

Mike Renlund / Flickr

Potential value: $30,000

This hugely popular shapeshifting television show and toy line offered some of the best 1980s fun. If you have a Generation One Optimus Prime big rig in your garage, eBay’s pricing hovers around $30,000 in excellent condition.

3. My Buddy

Kendrick Shackleford / Flickr

Potential value: $100 – $300

Every 80s kid would sing the “My Buddy, My Buddy, Wherever I go, he goes.” jingle in the 1980s. As such, this popular doll can command a price of up to $300 if you have it in good condition.

4. My Little Pony

ivanastar / Getty Images

Potential value: Up to $900

A young girl’s favorite during the 1980s, the original Rapunzel My Little Pony horse is more than just a cute cartoon. It’s also hugely popular, and this small horse can command a lot of money in good condition.

5. Star Wars Action Figures

wakila / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Potential value: Up to $50,000

As the most popular movie trilogy in history, Star Wars has been at the forefront of 1980s culture since the beginning. This means original action figures like Luke and Leia are worth quite a bit. However, if you have a missile-based Boba Fett or plastic cape Jawa, tens of thousands of dollars are waiting for you.

6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

ivanastar / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Potential value: $200 – $3,000

With its catchy theme song, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles rocketed to the top of the toy chart. These nostalgic 1980s figures, depending on their condition, can easily be worth between $200 and $3,000.

7. Polly Pocket

Chuck Redden / Flickr

Potential value: $200

Even though Polly Pocket is still available today, the 1980s models can earn you a small fortune. These small cases were used as dressing rooms for miniature dolls, and today, they can create not-so-miniature earnings.

8. Super Soaker

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Potential value: $500

For all the wrong reasons, every boy in the neighborhood wanted the original Super Soaker. Whether it was surprising a sibling or a neighbor, this classic water gun is worth hundreds of dollars today.

9. Game Boy

Sammlung der Medien und Wissenschaft / Wikimedia Commons

Potential value: $150 – $200

The meteoric rise of retro gaming has helped the value of those Game Boys hiding in your garage. If you have one tucked away in a box on a shelf, selling it can quickly net you hundreds if you also have games.

10. Masters of the Universe

San Sharma / Flickr

Potential value: Up to $5,000

The rise of He-Man and Masters of the Universe in the 1980s helped make every Saturday morning of cartoons feel special. Between He-Man, Skeletor, and Greyskull, you had plenty of heroes and villains, and today, these figures, in good condition, can easily be worth a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars.