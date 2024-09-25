These Toys From the 2000s Could Be Your Retirement Nest Egg Daniyal Ali Butt / Shutterstock.com

While the early 2000s gave rise to more technology than fancy new toys, there was still plenty of fun to be found in the aisles of Toys R Us. Hopefully, at least some of your parents thought that a few of these toys could be worth something someday. If they could predict the future and did leave some of these toys gathering dust in a garage for you, you could be looking at a financial windfall.

1. Tamagotchi

gldburger / Getty Images

Potential value: $200

Still available on store shelves today, Tamagotchi from the early 2000s can have incredible value. In some cases, with over 25 years on the market, rare models could easily fetch upwards of $200.

2. Pokemon Pokedex Deluxe

GA161076 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Potential value: $100,000

While only 250 of these were ever made, if you happen to have a Pokemon Pokedex Deluxe from the start of the 2000s Pokemon craze, it will set up your retirement for good.

3. Lego Death Star II

Scarlet Sappho / Flickr

Potential value: $2,500

It won’t be surprising to learn that LEGO sets like the Death Star II can be collectible. With 3,449 pieces, this set is worth a small fortune so long as the box is in good condition.

4. Game Boy Advance SP

gekkio / Wikimedia Commons

Potential value: $300

With the rise of retro gaming driving prices up worldwide, a mint condition Game Boy Advance SP from 2003 can be worth enough for a fancy dinner. The value of these systems is only expected to rise in the future.

5. Y2K Beanie Baby

dominiquegodbout / Flickr

Potential value: $5,000

While the Beanie Baby craze was dying by the turn of the century, the Y2K Beanie Baby played on the popular term in a major way. A die-hard collector might be willing to fork over as much as $5,000 in the right condition.

6. Polly Pocket Playsets

Chuck Redden / Flickr

Potential value: $400

Over the decades, Polly Pocket has continued to entertain generations of children, and there is a good chance a set is hanging around in a garage near you. The Rollercoaster Resort, in particular, can be worth up to $400 with the box.

7. Hannah Montana Beach House

Dr Umm / Flickr

Potential value: $200

As Miley Cyrus’s star rose and continues to rise, the Hannah Montana Beach House playset from the namesake TV show that made her famous is worth at least $200. Expect this price to go up as Miley wins more awards.

8. Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards

Timothy Tsui / Wikimedia Commons

Potential value: Up to $1,000

With over 25 billion of these cards on the market, this popular card game looked to capitalize on the card game craze of the 1990s. Additional releases in the early 2000s have helped this Japanese card game rise in value to over $1,000 for rarer cards.

9. Easy Bake Oven

Bradross63 / Wikimedia Commons

Potential value: $200

While the most valuable models of the Easy Bake Oven predate the 2000s, the Bratz edition looked to capitalize on the product’s name and can now be found for over $200 in good condition.

10. Hot Wheels Highway 35 World Race

WaddlesJP13/CC0 1.0 DEED via Wikimedia Commons

Potential value: $5,000

Released in 2003, the Highway 35 series of Hot Wheels has long been collectible. As one of the world’s most famous vintage toys, this set has many collectors, which has helped drive the price close to $5,000 in good condition.