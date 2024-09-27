The Struggles of Small EV Companies: A Dire Outlook

Key Points:
- EV Interest Drops: Fewer people are considering buying EVs this year.
- Lucid’s Big Losses: Lucid Motors lost $790 million in Q2, losing $330K per car sold.
- Small EV Companies at Risk: Lucid’s future is uncertain despite Saudi backing; Rivian has a slightly better outlook with car company support.
A recent study revealed a decline in the number of people considering buying an EV this year compared to last year, which is bad news for the industry. The financial struggles of small EV companies like Lucid are staggering, with Lucid losing $790 million in the second quarter alone, equating to a loss of $330,000 per car delivered. Despite backing from the Saudi sovereign fund, Lucid’s future looks bleak, especially as they only delivered 6,000 cars in 2023. Rivian might have a better chance due to financial backing from a traditional car company, but the outlook for many small EV companies remains dire. The situation is so precarious that Lucid’s stock has collapsed to near penny stock status, signaling serious trouble for the company.
Declining Interest in EV Purchases
- A recent study from a major accounting firm revealed a drop in the number of potential EV buyers this year compared to last year.
- This decline in consumer interest is troubling news for the electric vehicle market, particularly for smaller EV companies.
The Financial Woes of Lucid Motors
- Lucid Motors reported a staggering loss of $790 million in the second quarter alone.
- This translates to a loss of $333,000 for each car delivered, highlighting the severe financial instability of the company.
- Despite hyping longer-lasting and cheaper batteries, Lucid’s financials raise questions about its viability.
The Role of Saudi Investment in Lucid
- The Saudi sovereign wealth fund is one of Lucid’s largest backers, but there are doubts about how long this support will last.
- Even with the development of a smaller SUV planned for 2026, the question remains whether Lucid can survive until then given its current financial trajectory.
The Irony of Saudi Investment in an EV Company
- Saudi Arabia, known for its vast oil wealth, backing an EV company like Lucid seems paradoxical.
- There are speculations on whether this is a hedge against the potential rise of the EV market, which could disrupt the oil industry.
The Grim Future for Lucid and Similar EV Startups
- With only 6,000 cars delivered in 2023 and continued massive losses, Lucid’s future looks bleak.
- Investors are urged to question the wisdom of investing in such companies, as the odds of survival appear slim.
Rivian: A Slightly Brighter Prospect?
- Unlike Lucid, Rivian has some financial backing from a major car company, potentially giving it a lifeline.
- However, even Rivian’s future is uncertain, and much depends on whether they can integrate their technology into broader automotive platforms.
The Reality of Penny Stock Status
- Lucid’s stock has plummeted to around three dollars, effectively making it a penny stock.
- The rapid financial decline and limited car sales suggest that Lucid is not a viable long-term investment.
Conclusion: The Uncertain Future of Small EV Companies
- The ongoing financial struggles of companies like Lucid highlight the risks involved in the EV market.
- Investors should be cautious, as the likelihood of these companies turning around their fortunes seems increasingly doubtful.
- This topic will likely resurface soon as more small EV companies face similar challenges.
