The Struggles of Small EV Companies: A Dire Outlook

A recent study revealed a decline in the number of people considering buying an EV this year compared to last year, which is bad news for the industry. The financial struggles of small EV companies like Lucid are staggering, with Lucid losing $790 million in the second quarter alone, equating to a loss of $330,000 per car delivered. Despite backing from the Saudi sovereign fund, Lucid’s future looks bleak, especially as they only delivered 6,000 cars in 2023. Rivian might have a better chance due to financial backing from a traditional car company, but the outlook for many small EV companies remains dire. The situation is so precarious that Lucid’s stock has collapsed to near penny stock status, signaling serious trouble for the company.

