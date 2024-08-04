Lucid In Penny Stock Territory hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

“A penny stock refers to a small company’s stock that typically trades for less than $5 per share. “–Investopedia.

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is trading in penny stock territory, down 54% in the last year to $3.12. In September, it was above $5. Despite a string of what management considers good news, the shares have continued to tumble in the last year, despite very brief periods when they rallied slightly. This is likely to be Lucid’s stock price in one year.

Part of the stock’s downdraft is the overall slowdown in EV sales, which has affected industry leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and legacy manufacturers. These companies have rushed into the EV sector while spending billions of dollars. Ford (NYSE: F) has been the most aggressive among the companies making these investments. It only sells a few thousand EVs a month in the US.

The most positive news in the last year was an investment from Ayar Third Investment Company, an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund, the Saudi Arabia sovereign fund. The $1 billion, which may be used for capital expenditures and working capital, is unlikely to be enough to support Lucid until it can become profitable, which it likely will never be.

Lucid’s unit numbers are incredibly small. In the first quarter of 2024, Lucid produced 1,728 vehicles and delivered 1,967. The financial figures for the same period were revenue of $173 million, up from $149 million in the first quarter of 2023. Lucid lost $681 million in this year’s first quarter compared to $780 million in the quarter a year ago,

Lucid’s financial situation is such that it will never escape the penny stock category.