Social Security 2025: Love It or Hate It, the COLA Number Has Arrived Canva | Proxima Studio and Kameleon007 from Getty Images Signature

Live Updates

The Social Security Administration announced the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for next year and set the number at 2.5%, the lowest adjustment since 2021. This means on average, retirees will see a monthly increase of just $49 per month, which does not stretch far after when consumer goods are still at elevated prices.

67% of seniors depend on Social Security for more than half their income, an average of $49 a month is eaten away health care and home and auto insurance costs. Auto insurance alone is up 14% this past year. Even staples like eggs are up close to 40% year-over-year.

Further frustration comes from the uncertainty surrounding Medicare Part B premiums, which may reduce the effective benefit of the COLA even further. AARP and other groups continue to call for reform to ensure that Social Security remains a reliable income source for retirees.

Consumer price index summary

Basket of goods Un-adjusted 12-mos. ended sept. 2024 percentage change All Items 2.4% Food 2.3% -Food at home 1.3% -Food away from home 3.9% Energy -6.8% -Energy commodities -15.3% -Fuel oil -22.4% -Energy services 3.4% -Electricity 3.7% -Utility (piped) gas service 2.0% All items less food and energy 3.3% -Commodities less food and energy commodities -1.0% -New vehicle -1.3% -Used cars and trucks -5.1% -Apparel 1.8% -Medical Care commodities 1.6% Services less energy services 4.7% -Shelter 4.9% -Transportation services 8.5% -Medical care services 3.6%

Data: bls.gov

While 2.5% COLA may seem disappointing to seniors after higher increases the past few years, its not all that bad. The small COLA is a reflection of the entire inflation picture in the U.S., where essentials like energy, fuel oil dropped 15% and 22% respectively over the last year. After the craze of 2021, used car sales have also cooled off with prices dropping just over 5%.

Cost-of-living adjustments are designed to maintain purchasing power, not improve ones finance outlook. A smaller COLA feels underwhelming but it is a reflection of a more stable with stable inflation which should keep consumer needs prices in check.