Social Security 2025: Love It or Hate It, the COLA Number Has Arrived

Past 20 Years Of COLA Changes2:22 pm
- Author: Joel South
The 2025 COLA of 2.5% will be the largest decrease in percentage from the previous year’s COLA since 2008, but close to the average COLA increase over the past 20 years (2.62%)>
|Year
|COLA
|Year-over-year change
|2004
|2.7%
|1.40%
|2005
|4.1%
|-0.80%
|2006
|3.3%
|-1.00%
|2007
|2.3%
|3.50%
|2008
|5.8%
|-5.80%
|2009
|0.0%
|0.00%
|2010
|0.0%
|3.60%
|2011
|3.6%
|-1.90%
|2012
|1.7%
|-0.20%
|2013
|1.5%
|0.20%
|2014
|1.7%
|-1.70%
|2015
|0.0%
|0.30%
|2016
|0.3%
|1.70%
|2017
|2.0%
|0.80%
|2018
|2.8%
|-1.20%
|2019
|1.6%
|-0.30%
|2020
|1.3%
|4.60%
|2021
|5.9%
|2.80%
|2022
|8.7%
|-5.50%
|2023
|3.2%
|-0.70%
|2024
|2.5%
|-2.50
This year, the average monthly benefit for retirees is approximately $1,927, according to the Social Security Administration. With the 2.5% increase, that amount will rise to $1,976 per month. For married couples who both receive Social Security, their average benefit will increase from $3,014 to $3,089 per month next year.
To put this into perspective over the last 20 years, in 2004, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retired workers was approximately $922, according to the Social Security Administration.
The Social Security Administration announced the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for next year and set the number at 2.5%, the lowest adjustment since 2021. This means on average, retirees will see a monthly increase of just $49 per month, which does not stretch far after when consumer goods are still at elevated prices.
67% of seniors depend on Social Security for more than half their income, an average of $49 a month is eaten away health care and home and auto insurance costs. Auto insurance alone is up 14% this past year. Even staples like eggs are up close to 40% year-over-year.
Further frustration comes from the uncertainty surrounding Medicare Part B premiums, which may reduce the effective benefit of the COLA even further. AARP and other groups continue to call for reform to ensure that Social Security remains a reliable income source for retirees.
Consumer price index summary
|Basket of goods
|Un-adjusted 12-mos. ended sept. 2024 percentage change
|All Items
|2.4%
|Food
|2.3%
|-Food at home
|1.3%
|-Food away from home
|3.9%
|Energy
|-6.8%
|-Energy commodities
|-15.3%
|-Fuel oil
|-22.4%
|-Energy services
|3.4%
|-Electricity
|3.7%
|-Utility (piped) gas service
|2.0%
|All items less food and energy
|3.3%
|-Commodities less food and energy commodities
|-1.0%
|-New vehicle
|-1.3%
|-Used cars and trucks
|-5.1%
|-Apparel
|1.8%
|-Medical Care commodities
|1.6%
|Services less energy services
|4.7%
|-Shelter
|4.9%
|-Transportation services
|8.5%
|-Medical care services
|3.6%
Data: bls.gov
While 2.5% COLA may seem disappointing to seniors after higher increases the past few years, its not all that bad. The small COLA is a reflection of the entire inflation picture in the U.S., where essentials like energy, fuel oil dropped 15% and 22% respectively over the last year. After the craze of 2021, used car sales have also cooled off with prices dropping just over 5%.
Cost-of-living adjustments are designed to maintain purchasing power, not improve ones finance outlook. A smaller COLA feels underwhelming but it is a reflection of a more stable with stable inflation which should keep consumer needs prices in check.
