Social Security 2025: Love It or Hate It, the COLA Number Has Arrived

Past 20 Years Of COLA Changes

The 2025 COLA of 2.5% will be the largest decrease in percentage from the previous year’s COLA since 2008, but close to the average COLA increase over the past 20 years (2.62%)>

Year COLA Year-over-year change
2004 2.7% 1.40%
2005 4.1% -0.80%
2006 3.3% -1.00%
2007 2.3% 3.50%
2008 5.8% -5.80%
2009 0.0% 0.00%
2010 0.0% 3.60%
2011 3.6% -1.90%
2012 1.7% -0.20%
2013 1.5% 0.20%
2014 1.7% -1.70%
2015 0.0% 0.30%
2016 0.3% 1.70%
2017 2.0% 0.80%
2018 2.8% -1.20%
2019 1.6% -0.30%
2020 1.3% 4.60%
2021 5.9% 2.80%
2022 8.7% -5.50%
2023 3.2% -0.70%
2024 2.5% -2.50

This year, the average monthly benefit for retirees is approximately $1,927, according to the Social Security Administration. With the 2.5% increase, that amount will rise to $1,976 per month. For married couples who both receive Social Security, their average benefit will increase from $3,014 to $3,089 per month next year.

To put this into perspective over the last 20 years, in 2004, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retired workers was approximately $922, according to the Social Security Administration.

The Social Security Administration announced the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for next year and set the number at 2.5%, the lowest adjustment since 2021. This means on average, retirees will see a monthly increase of just $49 per month, which does not stretch far after when consumer goods are still at elevated prices.

67% of seniors depend on Social Security for more than half their income, an average of $49 a month is eaten away health care and home and auto insurance costs. Auto insurance alone is up 14% this past year. Even staples like eggs are up close to 40% year-over-year.

Further frustration comes from the uncertainty surrounding Medicare Part B premiums, which may reduce the effective benefit of the COLA even further. AARP and other groups continue to call for reform to ensure that Social Security remains a reliable income source for retirees.

Consumer price index summary

Basket of goods Un-adjusted 12-mos. ended sept. 2024 percentage change
All Items 2.4%
Food 2.3%
-Food at home 1.3%
-Food away from home 3.9%
Energy -6.8%
-Energy commodities -15.3%
-Fuel oil -22.4%
-Energy services 3.4%
-Electricity 3.7%
-Utility (piped) gas service 2.0%
All items less food and energy 3.3%
-Commodities less food and energy commodities -1.0%
-New vehicle -1.3%
-Used cars and trucks -5.1%
-Apparel 1.8%
-Medical Care commodities 1.6%
Services less energy services 4.7%
-Shelter 4.9%
-Transportation services 8.5%
-Medical care services 3.6%

Data: bls.gov 

While 2.5% COLA may seem disappointing to seniors after higher increases the past few years, its not all that bad. The small COLA is a reflection of the entire inflation picture in the U.S., where essentials like energy, fuel oil dropped 15% and 22% respectively over the last year. After the craze of 2021, used car sales have also cooled off with prices dropping just over 5%.

Cost-of-living adjustments are designed to maintain purchasing power, not improve ones finance outlook. A smaller COLA feels underwhelming but it is a reflection of a more stable with stable inflation which should keep consumer needs prices in check.

 
