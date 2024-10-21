Ford (NYSE: F) Shareholders Need to Wake Up 24/7 Wall St

Ford Stock has consistently lagged the broad market, and other automakers for decades.

CEO Jim Farley is spending too much time on distracting, promotional events

The EV business is a major struggle for ford, and traditional automakers

[00:00:00] Doug McIntyre: So you would think that the CEO of Ford (NYSE: F), Jim Farley, would have enough problems at Ford with the stock constantly dropping. Warranty problems, just, you know, analysts are just killing it over that. EV problems basically coming out of their ears. So what Farley spends a huge amount of his time traveling around Europe, And then the United States visiting like Ford customers.

[00:00:29] Doug McIntyre: He was in showing people vans over in Europe. I saw him at some collection of like to go to race cars. It, I lose a lot of faith in a company when I see the CEO out messing around when the company is in trouble and it’s all over social media. And listen, people will say, well, you know, maybe he’s going back to the office during the day.

[00:00:53] Doug McIntyre: No. I want to see at a troubled company. I do not want my CEO running around Europe, showing people my products.

[00:01:03] Lee Jackson: Well, again, it’s just been an ongoing, you know, cluster for them because they just can’t get their priorities put in line, you know, I mean, they have good products. And as we’ve told our viewers numerous times, the F 150 is the success story of the last 50 years in terms of transportation for mainstream America, whether it be, uh, urban or You know, out in the country.

[00:01:31] Lee Jackson: So I think that, yeah, he really should get focused. I mean, he’s not Elon Musk. Okay. No, he’s

[00:01:37] Doug McIntyre: not. But listen, he has his own podcast. Okay. He interviews people. And then what I do is I go look on YouTube to see how many views the things get.

[00:01:46] Lee Jackson: How many does he get?

[00:01:47] Doug McIntyre: Hundreds. You know, it’s you, you would say, well, if the guy, he’s the CEO, he makes $21 million a year.

[00:01:55] Doug McIntyre: You know, I, Ford has a PR department and everything, they ought to be getting tens of thousands of views and now they get, they get nothing. So the guy is literally wasting his time. It’s, that’s all there is to it. And you do not see other CEOs doing this. Maybe, uh, Richard Branson. Guys like that who are building the, the brand like Virgin, I can see a guy like him around.

[00:02:19] Doug McIntyre: Yeah. I

[00:02:19] Lee Jackson: can see, I can see guys like Brenton. Yeah. And he’s got multiple, newer items to Hawk and yeah. I, I, I think if I was a for shareholder, I would be very concerned simply because if things continue. To nosedive from an earning standpoint as a result of the huge charge offs to the EV business If they cut that dividend You know, which is the only reason really to own the stock right now is that it pays five, 6 percent dividend.

[00:02:53] Lee Jackson: If they cut that in half, which they could do, Oh, a lot of people would be sellers on that news, I would suspect.

[00:03:00] Doug McIntyre: Now the Ford family can’t sell, but their fortunes, if you, if you cut their dividend, it’s going to have a significant effect on the members. The thing I love about the Ford family, of course, is they take one of the Fords to run the company.

[00:03:15] Doug McIntyre: And he gets paid 15, 20 million, but all the other members of the Ford family and sort of that inner circle, they own the shares, they get paid the dividend. So, uh, it will be bad for everybody. It’ll be particularly bad for the super rich Fords if the dividend gets cut. But,

[00:03:33] Lee Jackson: well, for them is the Detroit lions are doing better.

[00:03:36] Lee Jackson: So maybe they can use that as sort of a counterbalance or a

