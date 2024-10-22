3 Stock Split Stocks To Buy This Fall Canva

According to StockAnalysis.com, there have been 418 stock splits on U.S. exchanges in 2024 through NV5 Global’s (NASDAQ:NVEE) 4-for-1 split on Oct. 11. With 2.5 months left in the year, it’s possible but unlikely that it will match the 490 from a year ago.

Despite coming up a little short, stock splits are back in fashion. It’s been years since companies split their stocks as often as they do today. As recently as 2021, there were less than 200.

That’s good news for Neil Macneale, the creator of the 2 for 1 Stock Split Newsletter, who’s been publishing the monthly newsletter since 1996. As Neil’s website proudly points out, the newsletter’s annualized return through Dec. 31, 2023, is 12.07%, 250 basis points higher than the S&P 500 over nearly 28 years.

The only problem with Neil’s stock split newsletter is that it needs quality companies splitting their stocks to work well. That’s because the portfolio was set up to hold approximately 30 stocks, each held for 30 months.

In an ideal world, he adds and removes one company each month. In 2020 and 2021, that was a bit tricky, but now that the number of splits has grown considerably, his job’s become much easier.

As Macneale’s site states, stocks that have split tend to outperform the market for 24-36 months after the fact.

That makes these three recent stock splits to buy this fall worth considering.

Sony Group (SONY)

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) is the most recent. On Oct. 1, it split its stock on a 5-for-1 basis in Japan and its ADRs (American Depositary Receipts) in New York.

“Sony plans to conduct the stock split and lower the amount per an investment unit for the purpose of making it easier for investors to invest and expanding the investor base,” Sony said about the stock split in its May 14 press release.

Virtually every company that splits its stock says the same about why they’re doing so. It’s not a unique explanation.

However, there is a positive aspect beyond lowering the share price.

“Companies tend to implement forward stock splits when the outlook for continued growth and profitability is strongest,” Hartford Funds’ website states.

Sony Pictures Entertainment division announced in June that it was buying the Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas chain, which serves food and drinks to customers as they watch movies. Sony has created a new division, Sony Pictures Experiences, to operate the theater business. Alamo is North America’s 7th largest theater chain.

Alamo struggled during the pandemic. In the hands of a well-financed conglomerate, it should have no problem continuing to grow in the years ahead.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor (NASDAQ:DECK) announced on Sept. 13 that it would split its stock on a 6-for-1 basis. The split was completed on Sept. 16 after the close of trading.

Thanks to the popularity of its HOKA running shoes, Deckers’ share price had gotten prohibitive. DECK traded at a pre-split price of $1,106.88. Now, under $170, it’s easier for regular investors to buy 100 shares.

Fortuitously, 24/7 Wall Street contributor John Seetoo suggested in June that the company could split its stock in 2024 to make it more affordable for retail investors. Three months later, it did just that.

I’ve liked the company for a couple of years. It paid next to nothing for HOKA in 2013, and now it’s Deckers’ second billion-dollar brand, the other being Ugg. Together, they generated nearly $770 million in revenue in Q1 2025 alone, with HOKA’s net sales up nearly 30% over Q1 2024.

It’s now on the hunt for a third billion-dollar brand. If any stock can get back to $1,000 after a 6-for-1 split, Deckers is it.

Cintas (CTAS)

The Cintas (NYSE:CTAS) board approved its 4-for-1 split in early May. It was completed after the markets closed on Sept. 11.

Another reason stock splits are pretty common is to make the shares more accessible for employees. If your shares are trading for $1,000 each, persuading your employees to participate in company ownership becomes harder. At the time of the split, its shares were trading at over $800, up 217% over the past five years.

“Cintas shares are trading near record highs as a result of our steadfast focus on serving our customers,” stated CEO Todd Schneider in its May press release. Its shares are up nearly 30% since its May announcement.

Cintas is one of the world’s leading uniform providers. However, it provides so much more for corporate facilities, including mats, mops, paper towels, restroom cleaning services, and supplies.

This segment generated $7.47 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024 (May year-end), accounting for 78% of its revenue. The remainder is from first aid and safety services.

Best of all, it’s got healthy operating margins, above 21%. It’s an excellent business to own for the long haul.

