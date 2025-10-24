Deckers Stock Slides After Wall St. Downgrades

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Deckers stock plunges 12.7% as Wall Street targets reset amid slowing HOKA growth and U.S. softness.

Despite beating on both EPS and revenue, Deckers was hit with reduction in price targets by 3 Wall Street banks.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares are down 12.70% Friday after three major Wall Street firms reset price targets following the company’s fiscal Q2 report, with outlooks now ranging from $81 to $120 with a consensus price target of $114. The downgrades reflect growing concern about HOKA’s deceleration and softer U.S. market momentum, though strategists remain divided on the stock’s near-term trajectory.

The Downgrade Cascade

Bank of America trimmed its target to $103 from $122 while maintaining a Neutral rating. The firm acknowledges that HOKA’s low-teens growth guidance for the second half is “achievable,” but flagged intensifying competition from both larger and smaller rivals as a headwind for market share gains next year. BofA’s base case projects HOKA sales growth slowing to 7% in fiscal 2027 from 14% in fiscal 2026, a significant deceleration.

Citi analyst Paul Lejuez cut his target to $120 from $150 but kept a Buy rating, characterizing the Q2 report as “disappointing” and anticipating near-term weakness as investors digest softer second-half guidance.

Goldman Sachs struck the most bearish tone, lowering its target to $81 from $92 while maintaining a Sell rating. The firm believes Deckers’ revenue growth “remains weak” in its core U.S. market, despite acknowledging “ample whitespace” for global brand expansion.

What the Fundamentals Show

The analyst calls reflect real operational headwinds. HOKA, which has been the company’s growth engine, is facing margin pressure from competitive intensity. The brand’s expansion into new categories and geographies, while strategically sound, is consuming marketing dollars and creating pricing pressure. UGG, the legacy franchise, remains profitable but faces seasonal volatility and mature market dynamics in North America.

The company’s fiscal Q2 results beat Wall Street expectations on both the top and bottom lines, but management’s second-half guidance suggesting caution on near-term momentum. Investors should monitor whether gross margins stabilize or compress further as the company manages HOKA’s transition from hypergrowth to sustainable mid-teens expansion.

Consensus Shifts and Valuation

Deckers now faces a fractured analyst community. While Citi maintains conviction with a Buy rating, BofA’s pivot to Neutral and Goldman’s Sell stance signal meaningful debate about execution and competitive positioning. The $81 to $120 target range reflects that tension. At current levels, the stock trades below most 2025 price targets, suggesting the market has priced in some pessimism. However, the wide dispersion also indicates limited consensus on fair value.

The key question for investors is whether HOKA’s growth deceleration is temporary and manageable, or signals deeper structural challenges in the outdoor footwear market. BofA’s thesis that UGG “holds the key to a potential rerating” suggests the market will scrutinize seasonal performance and pricing power in the critical Q3 quarter.

What’s Next

Deckers’ fiscal Q3 results will be pivotal. UGG’s seasonal strength typically drives the quarter, and any sign of pricing resilience or margin recovery could challenge the bearish thesis. Investors should watch for management commentary on HOKA’s competitive positioning, international expansion plans, and any gross margin guidance adjustments. If the company can stabilize HOKA growth while maintaining pricing discipline, the downside targets may prove too pessimistic. Conversely, further weakness in U.S. demand or margin compression could validate Goldman’s more cautious view.